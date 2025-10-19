Why a 20-minute workout is all it takes to power your brain
Exercising regularly for short bouts of time – no longer than 20 minutes – boosts blood flow to the brain, which leads to improved memory and mood
It's a generally accepted fact now that exercise is good not just for our body but our brain too. But, for most of us, most days, there's just too much on the plate to engage in hour-long workouts. Here's when short bouts of exercising – for 15-20 minutes – comes to the rescue. In fact, a study conducted by researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada in 2017 – The Effects of Physical Exercise and Cognitive Training on Memory and Neurotrophic Factors – found that 20-minute bouts of workout can be very beneficial for the brain.