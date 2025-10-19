Why a 20-minute workout is all it takes to power your brain

Add vitamin D to the mix and it will improve your energy levels and mood too. Exercise sessions in general, according to Dr Iyer, support cognitive function by improving blood flow and neural activity. Hence, it helps one to lower stress with increased concentration and relaxation. “The beauty of 20-minute workouts is that they’re short, effective, and easy to fit into daily life. These small efforts can make a huge impact and help improve the quality of life," he notes. According to Mumbai-based psychologist Dhara Ghuntla, 20-minute workouts can help improve our moods as they release endorphins. “A short workout stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which enhance mood and clarity and help you de-stress and feel better, and hence, think better. " Dr Iyer believes that walking or exercising outdoors is better in comparison to working out in a gym. “It is more beneficial if you do these exercises in a park, or where there are more trees, because there is less stimulation."