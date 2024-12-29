2024: The year where sports met AI met fitness

This was the year of elections with about 80 countries going to the polls. This was also the year when live music hit a new high with Taylor Swift’s Era tour and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour setting new records. It was also the year of the Olympics and the cricket T-20 World Cup, which proved a big hit in the United States of America — a territory where the sport is still growing in popularity. This was also the year of significant developments in that sweet spot where health, fitness, science and sports intersect. It is a multi-billion dollar global market that spans nutrition science, lifestyle and everything in between and is poised to grow at a healthy pace. As this year slips into history, Lounge lists the best and most significant developments and trends in fitness this year.

1. Weight loss jabs

The most significant development this year was semaglutide-based injectable weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. This new generation of drugs are very effective and have been a game-changer in treating the twin health crises of obesity and diabetes. In fact, they are so effective at helping people drop weight that there is a thriving black market, even in India where these drugs haven’t been approved yet. Early research has shown that these drugs also have other benefits such as improving heart health and longevity. Celebrities are openly using it and influencers are even sharing micro-dosing strategies. All this despite their undesirable side effects such as constipation, nausea, stomach pain and dizziness.

2. Everyone wants a WHOOP tracker

With the entire Indian cricket team sporting one, it was just a matter of time before the rest of the country followed suit. WHOOP is the most advanced health tracker available today, but mind you it’s not a device you use to count your steps or track your runs. Instead, it’s an overall health tracker that helps you get an overview of your sleep, recovery, activities, exercise, menstrual cycle, hydration, alcohol intake and a lot more. It has no screen and comes with a wireless charger, which means you can keep it on 24x7 and never miss a second of data. While the tracker itself is free, you have to pay a subscription to activate this tracker. It’s now officially available in India on Flipkart.

3. Combining exercises became trendy

Whether it was exercise or endurance sport, 2024 — both on social media and real life — was all about combining exercises and movements. Endurance events such as the Hyrox race, which involves running a kilometer and then doing one exercise and then repeating it with another exercise every kilometer for 8km, swept through the world and has now announced its arrival in India. In the world of training and fitness, animal flow-inspired body weight exercises that combine two or more exercises grew in popularity thanks to content creators such as Leandro Fornito (Leo.Moves) gaining a huge global following. Some examples of these combination exercises include push-up to side plank knee touch, mountain climbers to side kicks, and leg raises to push-ups. These exercises not only improve strength but also mobility and coordination. Some popular weight training combination moves are devil presses, man-makers, clean and press, as well as Olympic lifts such as clean and jerk, and the snatch.

4. The great sports shoe shake-up

For years now, the sports shoe industry has been dominated by Nike, Adidas, Puma and Asics. Other big brands such as New Balance, Mizuno and Brooks dominated the rest of the market. However, this Olympic year the biggest development in the world of sports and fitness footwear was that two new brands — Hoka One One and On — powered into the scene giving the Big 4 a run for their money. Nike was the worst impacted, forcing the brand to appoint a new CEO. It’s exciting times for buyers as all brands will be pushed into a price war as well as developing new products to stay in the race.

5. AI is driving health and fitness

If you have a personal trainer and a personal nutritionist, you are among the handful who are not directly impacted by AI. Artificial intelligence is now driving online training plans as well as nutrition insights. From chatbots on almost all health and nutrition apps and activity trackers such as Garmin introducing an AI-powered running coach, AI is everywhere in the fitness world. Even in-person and group sessions are sometimes planned by AI as in-demand coaches sometimes use it to keep track of clients’ progress and are influenced by the insights generated by AI.

6. Ultra-processed foods are the new enemy

While sugar remains in health-conscious India’s naughty list, a new enemy emerged this year. Partly, thanks to new research and, partly, due to increased awareness, a growing number of people are trying to cut out ultra- processed foods from their diets, and are openly talking about it. Rightly so as latest research shows direct links between ultra-processed foods and increased risk of addiction, obesity, cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases.

7. Protein continued to rule

Yes, you need protein, but not so much that you need to add it in everything you consume, including your chips, yogurt, ice-cream, and biscuits. Also, if you are not working out and lifting weights, you definitely do not need protein supplements. Every doctor will tell you that you can fulfil your daily protein needs from your regular meals – with some tweaks if you are a vegetarian – and do not need to resort to supplements. Moreover, without carbs, fats and fiber in your diet, you would be doing a disservice to yourself as the human body needs all of these. Most importantly, the only fuel your brain works on is carbs. If you still don’t get it, perhaps, it’s time to carb load a bit.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

