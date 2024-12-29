2024: The year where sports met AI met fitness
Summary2024 was the year when weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy became part of everyday lingo, combination exercises ruled, and AI became all-pervasive in fitness plans
This was the year of elections with about 80 countries going to the polls. This was also the year when live music hit a new high with Taylor Swift’s Era tour and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour setting new records. It was also the year of the Olympics and the cricket T-20 World Cup, which proved a big hit in the United States of America — a territory where the sport is still growing in popularity. This was also the year of significant developments in that sweet spot where health, fitness, science and sports intersect. It is a multi-billion dollar global market that spans nutrition science, lifestyle and everything in between and is poised to grow at a healthy pace. As this year slips into history, Lounge lists the best and most significant developments and trends in fitness this year.