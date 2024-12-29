2024: The year where sports met AI met fitness

7. Protein continued to rule

Yes, you need protein, but not so much that you need to add it in everything you consume, including your chips, yogurt, ice-cream, and biscuits. Also, if you are not working out and lifting weights, you definitely do not need protein supplements. Every doctor will tell you that you can fulfil your daily protein needs from your regular meals – with some tweaks if you are a vegetarian – and do not need to resort to supplements. Moreover, without carbs, fats and fiber in your diet, you would be doing a disservice to yourself as the human body needs all of these. Most importantly, the only fuel your brain works on is carbs. If you still don’t get it, perhaps, it’s time to carb load a bit.