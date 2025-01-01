In 2025, take smaller, consistent steps to a fitter you
SummaryInstead of framing a vague and ambitious fitness resolution, set a super-specific goal with a timeline and track it daily
New year, new me. That’s the image most of us have in our heads while making earnest resolutions for 2025. However, there are multiple studies that show most people give up on their new year resolutions, especially those related to fitness and wellness. In fact, a 2020 research by the popular American digital health platform Strava found that most people quit on their wellness and fitness resolutions as early as the third week of January. Strava crunched numbers using more than 98 million exercise activities uploaded on its platforms and found that most people quit by the third week of January.