In 2025, take smaller, consistent steps to a fitter you

Have specific goals

We live in a world driven by targets and wish lists. And so, just like financial, career and personal goals, you need to have a health and wellness goal. Here’s what’s important: Do not set yourself vague goals. Be specific. For instance, if you have taken up running, first set yourself a clear goal of ‘completing a 5km without a break’. Set a timeline for achieving this goal, which in this case, could be three months. Then have a plan on how you would do this. Track your progress. Once you achieve that, set yourself a new goal of completing 5km non-stop within a certain time. Or, if you have started working out, set yourself a goal of doing one set of 10 push-ups or 5 pull-ups unbroken in three months. In case you want to improve your eating and drinking habits, instead of going cold turkey, set yourself a weekly limit for foods that stand between you and better health or the number of drinks you consume. There are plenty of apps that record your eating and drinking, use them to keep track. Be practical, know your limits and based on your progress, push yourself by setting yourself tougher targets.