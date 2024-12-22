What's going on your action board for 2025?

Nagpal explains the neurological basis of this progression. Visualization and planning activate the motor cortex, the brain region responsible for ideation and action. “By mentally rehearsing goals, we prime ourselves to carry out the steps necessary to achieve them," she notes. This cognitive alignment ensures that the leap from dreaming to doing is not as daunting as it may seem. She also suggests that vision boards work best for long-term aspirations, while action boards are more effective for short-term, achievable goals. This dual approach helps clients manage overwhelm, maintain motivation, and stay accountable.