3 easy asanas to practice after your meals to improve digestion, reduce stress

Once you’ve eaten, it’s your entire body that ‘eats’ next—absorbing and utilizing the nutrients from your food. Digestion and assimilation are the art of extracting and utilizing nutrients from the food we eat. But can we do something to enhance this process?

Post-Food Flow

Time taken: 15–20 minutes

This chapter unveils a sequence of yoga techniques designed to enhance digestion and promote a sense of lightness after satisfying meals and help it digest better. But that’s not all.

The beauty of these techniques is that you can practise them right after eating. Most yoga techniques cannot be practised after eating because they either interfere with digestion by redistributing energy or put pressure on the abdomen, hindering the process. However, the techniques we are about to lear can be done and should be done after eating, since they particularly benefit digestion. They don’t disrupt stomach function; instead, they enhance the body’s ability to assimilate nutrients from food. So, let’s begin!

VAJRASANA

Vajra translates to thunderbolt, or lord Indra’s weapon Vajra, which is said to be the strongest weapon in the Dev loka. This asana is one with the attributes of strength and stability. Because of its shape and how the form appears to be, it is also called the diamond pose. It offers several psychological, physical and spiritual effects for the betterment of the yogi.

How to do it

1. Start from a kneeling position (stand on the knees).

2. Keep your feet together and heels apart.

3. Settle your hips in a cavity between your heels.

4. You can also sit on a softer surface below your knees and ankles if you find discomfort around these areas.

5. Keep your spine and your back erect.

6. Relax your hands and shoulders, and your hands are spread horizontally over your thighs.

7. Stay in this asana for fifteen to twenty minutes after eating food, while taking slow and deep breaths.

You may practise this three times a day, and initially, it may be difficult to hold it for so long. You can slowly build your holding capacity over the course of two weeks and increase two minutes every day.

Benefits

Enhances digestion: As the legs are bound, the asana concentrates blood flow towards your digestive system. Vajrasana can be carried out even during stomach ailments.

Good for your legs: This asana folds the legs from the knees, and then helps to stretch the front of your thigh muscles (quadriceps). It improves ankle and knee mobility.

Is a meditative posture: Due to the nature of the posture, your spine is naturally straight, and this improves the quality of your breath. This leads to improved clarity, focus, and a calmer mind.

Corrects your posture: Our modern habits keep us sitting for long hours, leading to a tired spine and a slouched posture. Over time, this weakens the spine and slows the mind. Vajrasana requires you to sit straight and rest your weight on your buttocks. This strengthens your muscles and neutralizes your spinal column.

Who should avoid Vajrasana

Though Vajrasana is beneficial for most, it may put undue stress on the legs and knees if you’ve recently had an injury or corrective surgery. The same goes for individuals who are suffering from hip-related pain or disorders. In case of pregnancy, keep a gap in your thighs and legs as a modification.

This posture takes away the blood flow from your lower body and causes a temporary drop in blood pressure in those areas. If you already suffer from varicose veins, high blood pressure or hypertension, refrain from practising this posture for long. If you suffer from herniated discs or sciatica, you should consult your doctor and practice the asana after modifying it for your comfort.

Let us move to our next technique.

VAYU MUDRA

As the name suggests, Vayu Mudra is the hand gesture of regulating the air element in the body. The index finger represents the ‘Vayu’ element. So, in this gesture, we are going to make use of the index finger and its link with air to control the assimilation of gas and flatulence in the digestive system.

How to do it

1. Sit in a comfortable posture (or you can also practise this in Vajrasana).

2. Touch the index finger’s tip with the base of the thumb, and keep the other fingers extended and straight.

3. Your thumb should wrap around the index finger touching its base.

4. Hold the posture for five to ten minutes.

Benefits

Aids digestion: There’s a reason you should do this hand gesture after eating. It helps balance the vatta dosha in our body and boosts jatharagni (digestive fire). Both of these things improve digestion. Sometimes, we overeat, leading to bloating and indigestion. On such days, Vayu Mudra has got your back—or should we say, your stomach?

Relieves gas and flatulence: Chances are there’s a lot of collected air in your stomach and this simple hand gesture will redirect it away from your stomach.

Calms nervous system: The element of air isn’t just about air and gas. It’s also quite literally the way our mind works as it symbolizes the free-flowing thoughts. If you suffer from restlessness, overthinking, insomnia or lack of concentration, doing this hand gesture for ten minutes a day can help.

Improves circulation and vitality: Vayu Mudra not only reduces the air element but also enhances the flow of the fire element—essential for digestion, energy, and vitality.

Now, let us move on to the last act of the post-feast flow.

DRIDHASANA

Yoga states that you shouldn’t sleep immediately after you eat. But, what if, in a sudden change of plot, I told you that you can now lie down right after you have eaten and somehow digest better too? In fact, the scriptures recommend it. You cannot sleep. You can, however, lie down on your left side.

It is called Dridhasana. A simple supine asana to be done afterward your meal, wherein you lie down to your left side. ‘Dridh’ means firm or strong. You’ll often see farmers or soldiers resting in this position. Why? Because it keeps them alert and ready to rise instantly to protect their land or farm. Hence, this posture is called the ‘firm pose’ or Dridhasana.

How to do it

1. Sit on the mat.

2. Turn to your left in such a way that your right leg is directly upon your left.

3. Bend your left hand at the elbow.

4. Use your left biceps as a pillow.

Hold this posture for ten to fifteen minutes.

It’s easy to do, and it’s the only asana on the list with no side effects. Everybody can do it. Lying on your left side alone is advantageous.

Benefits

The right side of the bed to sleep on: Sleeping on your back is beneficial, but finding your sweet spot often means sleeping on your side. Ayurveda suggests that we sleep on our left side. It benefits both our digestion and cardiovascular system. The simple reason behind that is our heart is to the left, and bending towards it naturally increases the blood flow to it.

Reduces heartburn: Another reason lying on your left works well for your heart is that our stomach is to the right, and if you bend yourself right, you risk running into acid reflux, wherein your stomach acid flows all the way up via the food pipe. This can lead to heartburn.

Relaxing and resting: Who doesn’t like to rest after eating? But sitting down and sleeping doesn’t help. Also, working out or doing asanas derails your metabolism. This asana is the perfect balance—rest while you digest better!

Good for your mental health: You would notice that anytime you have had to rush after eating you haven’t remembered the meal fondly. How would you? You immediately occupied your mind afterward. Moreover, mindless eating is the opposite of self-care. Take twenty minutes to lie on your left and allow your stress to disperse. This asana is a stressbuster.

Pair Sattvic diet with these after-meal techniques, and you’ll have a fail-proof digestive system that maximizes nutrient absorption from your food. These techniques are particularly helpful for those who are looking to get rid of digestive problems or lose weight.

Excerpted with permission from 21 Habits to Yogic Living by Juhi Kapoor, published by Penguin Random House India.