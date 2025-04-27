How to keep up with the 24/7 news cycle without feeling overwhelmed

Long gone is the time when world over people would wake up and read the newspaper while brew a cup of coffee or tea to go with it. Today, we have new thrown at us, quite literally from everywhere–be it television, news apps, social media and podcasts.

It is, of course, ideal to stay informed about happenings around us and the world. But the habit of always being clued in has it's drawbacks. News isn’t always pleasant. These days, more often than not, it is about war, conflict, sexual violence, crime, and uncertainty due to the climate crisis. And ingesting news of this nature can – and does – affect one’s mental health. So, how do we strike a balance? How does one not lose their minds or become overwhelmed after said news is viewed, read, or heard?

Acknowledge your emotions when you consume grim and gruesome news, says Prerna Sharmaof Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Delhi. “Recognise how the news makes you feel. It is okay to feel sad, angry or frustrated, so give yourself time to process the emotions. To recover, engage in activities that bring your comfort and joy," she says. Sharma also asks us to focus on self compassion. “Treat yourself with kindness and remind yourself that it is okay to feel overwhelmed," she says.

Setting boundaries is another way to navigate the 24-hour news cycle. Sharma suggests allocating 20-30 minutes at the same time everyday to keep yourself updated. Alternatively, you can break this down into 10 or 15-minute slots twice a day. It would be wise to remember that news organisations tend to sensationalize news events and related headlines to keep consumers coming back frequently. “Sometimes, even small developments and updates are overplayed, so take information with a pinch of salt," Sharma says.

To ensure your sleep isn't disrupted, avoid excessive scrolling or watching disturbing footage and steer clear of consuming heavy news before bed time. “If you’ve just consumed some grim news, practice slow deliberate breathing to calm your mind and body. Share your feelings with friends and family. At the same time, if you don’t want to discuss a particularly disturbing news or a grim topic, excuse yourself from the conversation," Sharma suggests. As she underlines, taking care of our emotional wellbeing is important, especially when there’s a lot of disturbing news content being circulated. “Setting boundaries and seeking support can help maintain your mental health and resilience."

Turning off notifications of news apps is a great way to go. “This will limit the number of times you access your phone for news," says Jenisha Shah, a Mumbai-based psychologist. Shah also feels that on the days you feel overwhelmed, it would be a great idea to read only lifestyle, entertainment or sports news. Vetting your sources and fact-checking can go a long way to safeguard your mental health, too. Shah also believes that while it is important to stay informed, you don’t have to carry the burden of every crisis. “Absorb the information without allowing it to consume your mental space. There’s no shame in taking a step back, maybe going a few days without news, especially if it has been affecting your mood," she says.

Sharma suggests going off social media for news, since it's so easy to doom scroll and go down the rabbit hole of news. Taking your head off news and volunteering for a cause in the real world is another strong recommendation from Sharma. “Donate food for the homeless. Or identify causes/NGOs that resonate with you and donate funds," she says. “Taking action will make you feel less helpless." Of course, if nothing else helps, you can always rely on cute and funny animal videos or cartoon shows to put your mind at ease.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.