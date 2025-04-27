How to keep up with the 24/7 news cycle without feeling overwhelmed

Also read: How to heal yourself from everyday violence

Turning off notifications of news apps is a great way to go. “This will limit the number of times you access your phone for news," says Jenisha Shah, a Mumbai-based psychologist. Shah also feels that on the days you feel overwhelmed, it would be a great idea to read only lifestyle, entertainment or sports news. Vetting your sources and fact-checking can go a long way to safeguard your mental health, too. Shah also believes that while it is important to stay informed, you don’t have to carry the burden of every crisis. “Absorb the information without allowing it to consume your mental space. There’s no shame in taking a step back, maybe going a few days without news, especially if it has been affecting your mood," she says.