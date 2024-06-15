7 superfoods for new moms and their health benefits

Superfoods play a vital role in supporting the health of new and soon-to-be mothers by supplying essential nutrients for both the mother and her child. Superfoods such as greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, avocados, citrus fruits, and oil seeds are nutritionally dense and possess healing properties. They contain high levels of phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients.

Pregnancy is a crucial period when a woman needs additional requirements of iron, folate, Omega-3, calcium, vitamin C, etc. These nutrients help in the growth of the fetus and protect the child from any birth defects. After delivery, including these foods in the mother's diet will help support breastfeeding, aid in post-delivery recovery, boost energy levels, and promote better sleep. They can also help prevent fatigue, boost the immunity of both the mother and child, and help the woman lead a healthy motherhood.

These superfoods also offer potential therapeutic benefits in preventing and managing various lifestyle illnesses and support key organs in our body, such as the heart, kidneys, bones, skin, and gut. They aid in boosting immunity, improving digestion and absorption, protecting the heart, and enhancing overall well-being.

Here's a list of seven superfoods for moms and their benefits:

Blueberries and Raspberries: These are fruits with high fibre and low GI values containing numerous antioxidants and vitamins, beneficial for heart health and cognitive function.

Greek Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a class of natural probiotics that are also high in protein and calcium. They aid in digestion and help to promote bone health.

Avocado: Avocado contains essential fats necessary for immunity, hormone health, and many other vital functions. Loaded with vitamins and minerals such as potassium, it supports heart health and provides energy.

Greens such as Spinach and Kale: A powerhouse of iron, folate, and vitamins A, C, and K, along with many other antioxidants, they are also a good source of fibre, providing energy, boosting immunity, and promoting bone health.

Quinoa: A wholesome grain which provides healthy proteins, contains fibre, iron, and magnesium. These nutrients help in tissue repair and healing.

Sweet potatoes: They are a low GI source of carbs which helps to balance the body weight. They contain beta-carotene, fibre, and vitamins, promoting immune functions, eye health and preventing other metabolic conditions.

Almonds: Almonds are a healthy choice for protein, as they are also rich in minerals and vitamin E. They help balance cholesterol levels, manage insulin resistance, and promote skin health.

Dr. Manoj Kutteri is the medical director and CEO of Atmantan Wellness Centre in Mulshi, Maharashtra.