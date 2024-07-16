7 ways to rest and recharge with intent

The concept of ‘rest’ is gaining considerable attention. Eight out of 10 employees are at risk of burnout this year, according to the 2024 Global Talent Trends report published by Mercer, a US-based HR consulting firm. So what is the solution? Is taking a break and sleeping it off the answer? In a 2021 TED Talk, Saundra Dalton-Smith MD, a physician, researcher, and the author of the book, Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity spoke about seven types of rest that a person needs for complete restoration of one’s overall health. These are physical rest along with mental, spiritual, emotional, social, creative and sensory rest.

Also read: Why Indians have trouble falling asleep

Physical Rest

If you constantly feel tired even after getting in your eight hours of sleep, three litres of water, and 30 minutes of exercise, you aren’t the only one. The concept of sleep and rest is unfairly tangled. Although sleep is crucial for physical rest, it constitutes just one of the seven types of rest essential for individuals to feel completely rejuvenated and energised. Physical rest comprises both active and passive components. The passive aspect includes restorative sleep, while the active aspect involves activities like yoga, stretching, and massage therapy, which enhances circulation and flexibility.

Dr. Nimesha Dissanayake, the head of wellness at Santani Wellness, a luxury wellness retreat in Kandy, Sri Lanka, explains that rest and recovery (r&r) is not a one-size-fits-all solution. “The form of rest that each individual requires is different and a personalised approach is necessary to prescribe different forms of rest and rejuvenation. An Ayurvedic approach can help in navigating the different types of rest. It would include meditation, yoga, nature walks, massage, lifestyle modifications, and panchakarma treatments to eliminate toxins from the mind and body," she notes.

Mental Rest

How many times have you been unable to fall asleep due to the thoughts racing through your mind? Along with the body, the mind needs rest too. According to psychotherapist Mansi Poddar from Kolkata, mental rest goes beyond simply relaxing your body. “It’s about giving your mind a break from the constant barrage of information we face daily. Techniques like meditation or mindful breathing can help quiet your mind and focus on the present moment," says Poddar.

She recommends being mindful during daily activities like eating, walking and thinking. “Blocking out specific times in your day or week for unstructured relaxation like reading a book, or simply sitting quietly and enjoying your evening tea can provide the mind much-needed mental rest," she points out.

Creative Rest

It is exhausting to constantly feel the need to be productive and creative. Creative rest is important for anyone who is a problem-solver, or decision-maker or has to devise new ideas. To get creative rest, one can spend time out in nature even if it’s at a local park, or pursue a creative hobby that doesn’t have to be monetized to enjoy.

For Mumbai-based make-up artist Zainab Ashraf, painting is more than a hobby. “My work revolves around a fast-paced environment, and painting allows me to release stress and prevent burnout. The whole experience of going to the art shop to buy the paints and canvas, bringing them back home, and setting up a table is therapeutic. Painting helps slow down my mind and body and transports me to a place of peace and stability. It takes my mind away from my anxious thoughts and focuses my energy into something much more calming," she shares.

Spiritual Rest

Spiritual rest addresses one’s elemental need for belonging and having a purpose in life bigger than one’s own needs. Spiritual rest can involve connecting with something larger than oneself, whether it’s a religion, nature, a cause, or a set of values. “This connection can provide a sense of purpose and meaning in life, which can be a powerful source of well-being. Spiritual practices like prayer, meditation, writing gratitude journals, or spending time in nature can promote relaxation and mindfulness. These practices help people detach from daily worries and anxieties, leading to a sense of inner peace and calmness," shares Poddar.

Social Rest

Social rest by no means refers to isolating or removing oneself from society. Instead, it’s about surrounding yourself with people who stimulate and inspire you, and who give you energy, not take it away. Poddar says social rest means engaging in positive social interactions that leave you feeling energised and connected, rather than drained. “Humans are social creatures, and social connection is a fundamental need. Positive social interactions provide a sense of belonging, support, and purpose, all of which contribute to emotional well-being," she says.

Emotional Rest

Emotional rest involves experiencing a sense of calm by being genuinely authentic and openly sharing inner experiences with others. It empowers individuals to authentically process and express their feelings, liberating them from the exhausting cycle of people-pleasing and emotional suppression. “Effective strategies include daily journalling to externalise thoughts, mindfulness meditation for emotional awareness, and setting firm boundaries to prevent emotional overwhelm along with regular emotional check-ins throughout the day," suggests Dr. Neerja Agarwal, psychologist, and co-founder of Emoneeds, a psychiatric clinic in Gurugram. Confiding in trusted friends or professionals offers valuable support, while self-compassion exercises nurture inner kindness. She also advises implementing periodic digital detoxes which can significantly reduce emotional triggers from social media and news.

Sensory Rest

We live in a hyper-stimulated world where we’re constantly bombarded with visual, auditory, and digital inputs. “This overwhelming sensory load can lead to overstimulation, causing fatigue, irritability and decreased cognitive function," warns Dr. Agarwal. Sensory rest allows our nervous system to recalibrate, reduce stress and improve overall well-being. “Regular sensory breaks can prevent sensory overload-related issues like headaches, eye strain, and mental exhaustion. Moreover, it fosters mindfulness and presence, enabling us to better appreciate subtle sensory experiences," she explains.

How to incorporate the 7 types of rest in your life

Schedule it in your daily routine. Find out what your mind and body need and be intentional about that type of rest. Take short breaks throughout the day to actively rest. Learn to say no and set boundaries to preserve your energy. Go offline from time to time, removing all social media from your day.

Aditi Sarawagi is an independent writer who covers wellness, travel and food.

Also read: Meet the Limca Book record holder for whom the oceans are a playing ground