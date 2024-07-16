7 ways to rest and recharge with intent

The concept of ‘rest’ is gaining considerable attention. Eight out of 10 employees are at risk of burnout this year, according to the 2024 Global Talent Trends report published by Mercer, a US-based HR consulting firm. So what is the solution? Is taking a break and sleeping it off the answer? In a 2021 TED Talk, Saundra Dalton-Smith MD, a physician, researcher, and the author of the book, Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity spoke about seven types of rest that a person needs for complete restoration of one’s overall health. These are physical rest along with mental, spiritual, emotional, social, creative and sensory rest.