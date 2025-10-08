Is 7000 steps the new magic number for better health and fitness?
If you thought 10,000 steps was the holy number to accomplish everyday, a new study asks you to rethink it along with some advice: meeting your step count goal doesn't make you fitter
Step count has become an integral part of all our lives thanks to the proliferation of affordable smartwatches and wearables in the last decade. It's also a natural result of people becoming a lot more aware of the health benefits of being active. Medical and fitness experts say, and research confirms, that walking and moving your body is great for health, helps in weight management, reduces the risk of depression, dementia and cancer, among other things.