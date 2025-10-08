Is 7000 steps the new magic number for better health and fitness?

Three people might take the same number of steps while working on a standing desk, playing football for an hour and running 10km. All three could have run up the exact same number of steps but all three would have had very different kinds of workouts. While the one working on a standing desk would have merely met the step count and would enjoy the health benefits that come with it, the one playing football would experience the same effects as that of interval training, which help burn fat. And the one running 10km would have had a proper cardio workout which improves endurance and lung capacity. Movement plays a huge role in overall health than exercise, explains Arora.