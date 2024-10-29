A gift of wellness for Mother's Day

Amid the gloom of the covid-19 pandemic, cheer up mom with these thoughtful gifts that are guaranteed to brighten up her day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gratitude journal from Woodgeek

Personalised gratitude journal

A gratitude journal helps you focus on the good things and keeps negative thoughts at bay. This customized gratitude journal (the company will personalise it with the user's name on request) is a good gift for someone who likes to look at the positive side of life, and can be used to jot down random thoughts, doodles, recipes and book recommendations as well. The large variant of wooden hardcover notebook measures 24 x 15 cms and contains 70 pages.

Where: woodgeekstore.com

How much: Rs 899

Glow Assorted Teas Gift Set from Vahdam

Set of six assorted teas

A perfect symphony of taste and good health, Vahdam Teas' Glow gift box packs 6 signature blends of black tea, green tea, chai tea, and herbal tisanes, including Original Masala Chai and Sweet Cinnamon Spice Chai, Himalayan Breakfast Black Tea, Ayurvedic Rose Herbal Green Tea, Turmeric Spice Herbal Tea Tisane, and the Hibiscus Rush Herbal Tea Tisane.

Where: vahdamteas.in

How much: Rs 1529

Headway personalised water bottle

Headway's limited edition Java cup

This limited edition engraved cup will make the perfect gift for a sporty mom who's always on the go. Made with high-quality stainless steel, the Headway Java cup keeps beverages hot for 3 hours and cold for 8 hours, and has a spill-proof lid and eay-to-use sipper.

Where: headwaymade.com

How much: Rs 1,699

Forest Essentials Limited Edition Intense Perfume Mist

Chaandi Ratein perfume mist

For Mother's Day, Forest essentials has come up with four intense perfume mists suffused with nostalgia and warmth, inspired by memories of mogra flowers, jasmine incense and the special smell of mom's cupboard. The Chandi Raatein perfume mist, featured here, has a top note of delicate nectarine with hints of liquorice, while the heart note is of petitgrain, an essential oil extracted from the leaves and green twigs of the bitter orange tree. Rose Absolute brings a rich character to the heart of the fragrance, imbued with accents of clove and nutmeg.

The other three perfume mists in the range are Amma's Shringaar (top notes of lemon zest and bergamot), Sanjh Ke Lamhe (top notes of Ruh Motiya and patchouli), and Bikhri Zulfein (top notes of bela and neroli flowers).

Where: forestessentials.com; order before 6 May

How much: Rs 4,800 each

Personalised Sanistiser Cover from The Messy Corner

Leather sanitizer cover

From the romantic and indulgent to the practical, we've got you covered. This personalised sanitizer cover made of genuine leather will add a touch of class to mom's handbag and its essential accessory, the sanitizer bottle. This sleek cover comes with a hook, which can be used to attach it to bags or pant loops, and with a 50 ml bottle of sanitizer.

Where: themessycorner.in