Fitness: The ab squat could be the best core exercise you’ve never done

What's the inspiration?

The interesting part about any exercise is its origin story. With every variation, there is usually a parent exercise. Comments about the ab squat on Reddit and other social media platforms took me to the Zercher squat. It was invented by Ed Zercher in the 1930s because he did not have a squat rack. “Eddie Zercher would wedge his elbows into the crook of the bar and deadlift the bar up. From the completed deadlift position, he would then squat down holding the barbell in the crook of his arms, with a wicked flex in his biceps, as he squatted down with the front-loaded barbell," says an article on Garage Strength, which convinces gym-goers that they don’t necessarily need to go through the discomfort of the Zercher squat. That said, the Zercher squat does work the abs.