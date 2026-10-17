Fancy a beer after a run? Make it a celebratory drink not recovery strategy

Scotland’s middle-distance runner Josh Kerr broke the world record for the mile (1,600m) in London this July. It happened when he participated at the annual, one-day international track and field competition, London Athletics Meet. Minutes after running the distance in 3 minutes 42.66 seconds to improve the record that had gone unchallenged since 1999, Kerr said he would celebrate with “a couple of pints.” Cricketers from England and Australia are well known for their pub visits with former England captain Ben Stokes’ one recent pub outing dragging on well beyond the midnight curfew leading to headline-making consequences.
Scotland’s middle-distance runner Josh Kerr broke the world record for the mile (1,600m) in London this July. It happened when he participated at the annual, one-day international track and field competition, London Athletics Meet. Minutes after running the distance in 3 minutes 42.66 seconds to improve the record that had gone unchallenged since 1999, Kerr said he would celebrate with “a couple of pints.” Cricketers from England and Australia are well known for their pub visits with former England captain Ben Stokes’ one recent pub outing dragging on well beyond the midnight curfew leading to headline-making consequences.
When professional athletes, among the fittest and fastest humans in the world, unwind with a drink or two, there’s simply no argument strong enough to suggest that libations and active life don’t mix well (in moderation). In fact, as sport and exercise have emerged as social occasions in the post-pandemic years, there have been a lot of entrepreneurs, groups and gyms that conduct events with alcohol on the menu. I have been mixing the two for a while now knowing well that no amount of exercise can counter the ill effects of alcohol but like millions of others I do so for the social and fun aspects of it. Here’s my pick of the best of both worlds.
When professional athletes, among the fittest and fastest humans in the world, unwind with a drink or two, there’s simply no argument strong enough to suggest that libations and active life don’t mix well (in moderation). In fact, as sport and exercise have emerged as social occasions in the post-pandemic years, there have been a lot of entrepreneurs, groups and gyms that conduct events with alcohol on the menu. I have been mixing the two for a while now knowing well that no amount of exercise can counter the ill effects of alcohol but like millions of others I do so for the social and fun aspects of it. Here’s my pick of the best of both worlds.
Yoga and wine retreats
The place is so stunningly beautiful and awe-inspiring that musician Sting, designer Giorgio Armani and actor Colin Firth have homes there. Imagine a whole week of yoga during the day in the open, lush green fields with a cool breeze under the Tuscan sun and unwinding with some curated Italian wine watching the sun set in a vineyard far from the maddening crowds? Sounds like the best of all worlds. That’s exactly what Natasha Mahindra curates with Anam Cara Retreats. Last year she held a successful yoga retreat with wine tastings and more in Italy’s Tuscany region. This year she mixed yoga with sundowners in Greece, Spain and Spiti Valley in the Himalayas.
Mahindra is among a growing number of yoga teachers who are bringing yoga up to speed with the demands of the post-pandemic world: yoga still rooted in tradition but with a schedule that allows you to relax, make connections and have fun too. After all, one needs it all to cope with the stress and chaos of present day life.
Occasional drinking has little lasting impact, the body recovers between instances, says Ashwini V Rai, a fitness expert at Cult. “Regular or heavy drinking is the bigger issue, since it steadily undercuts sleep, stress resilience and clarity, no matter how consistent the yoga practice is. In short, it’s not that the two can’t coexist, but the more frequently and heavily someone drinks, the more it works against what yoga is meant to deliver,” she explains.
Race Days and IPAs
A decade ago, I was so thirsty after running the Chicago Marathon that I drank two pints at the finish line, where free beer was being served to all finishers. Thankfully, Kerr and I are not the only people who enjoy a couple of pints after a race. Running and drinking have gone hand-in-hand for a long time. The eccentric, global, non-competitive social running club Bombay Hash House Harriers have been running to their pints since 1938.
Today, there is a much more organised group, Race Days and IPAs, that brings together runners who enjoy their pints. Ahead of its fifth anniversary, the invite-only group has finally opened up and anyone who enjoys both running and beer in any part of the world can sign up on their website racedaysandipas.com.
“The group was built on the simple idea: run hard, then celebrate harder. What began in November 2021 as four friends has grown into chapters in New York City, Westchester and India,” says co-founder Greg Waters from New York City. “The club is a community of runners of all paces and abilities, united by a love of the sport and the post-run debrief. Whether you are chasing a personal record, or just chasing the beer, there’s a place for you.”
Each member’s mileage and workouts are tracked through Strava and displayed on a leaderboard. It has an AI-powered coach that analyses your exercise data from Strava and suggests what areas and training sessions you ought to focus on. Members also post their pictures — as many of their runs as also pints that follow after. The New York City members meet for a post-work run in Central Park every Thursday and head for a communal pint at 7pm sharp. The India group, active mainly in Bengaluru, usually meet on Sunday mornings and head for dosas more often than beer.
Generally speaking, immediately after a prolonged or intense event such as long-distance running or Hyrox, the body is primarily trying to restore fluid balance, replenish glycogen and repair muscle tissue. Alcohol does not help with any of these processes, warns Dr Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, director for gastroenterology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “A celebratory drink is a social decision, but medically it should not be regarded as part of recovery. The larger the amount of alcohol consumed, the greater the potential for dehydration, sleep disruption, gastrointestinal symptoms and impaired recovery,” he clarifies.
Hyrox beer brigade
While warming up for my first Hyrox, I overheard two men on the spin bike saying, “All I need after the event is some beer.” Like Crossfit before it, Hyrox participants do enjoy their drinks at the end of a rather tough sport they willingly participate in. Prashanth Ponnappa, personal trainer and co-founder of The Troop Fit in Bengaluru, has participated in Hyrox races in India and in Thailand.
“What’s missing in the India Hyrox events is the fun elements. Bangkok Hyrox was a lot more fun with much more food and drinks options at the venue. There were stalls selling cold beer at the Bangkok Hyrox and that’s been missing in all three Indian cities that have hosted Hyrox,” says Ponnappa, who enjoys a cold one after a hot and sweaty race.
Rai says that after an event like Hyrox, the body is usually dehydrated and depleted of fuel, so your first priority is to rehydrate and eat a proper meal. “Drinking on an empty stomach tends to hit harder, and it can slow recovery. Once those basics are covered, a celebratory drink in moderation should be fine for healthy people,” she suggests.
Pickleball and padel mixers
Both pickleball and padel are as much, or more, social outings as they are a sport. From the very beginning both these racquet sports have been used as mixers by dating apps, sports brands and alcohol brands as these two trending sports attract an audience all these businesses target. Unlike running, both pickleball and padel allow players to chat and interact with each other between games and share moments and jokes between points. It is not uncommon for weekend padel games to lead people straight to boozy brunches and a relaxed bar to chat over easy drinks. There are plenty of events in urban India that combine padel, pickleball and cocktails on weekends. The online platform, District by Zomato, has listed such events multiple times. Tinder Padel was a popular mixer in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru last year.
Whatever your reasons for drinking after playing a sport, it is clear that there is no physiological benefit of alcohol that is necessary for exercise or recovery, says Bansal, and adds, “The perceived advantages are generally social — celebration, relaxation and participation in a group ritual—rather than benefits to fitness or recovery. Recover first, celebrate second and remember that alcohol is a celebratory choice, not a recovery strategy.”