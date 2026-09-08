Why everyone thinks they have ADHD, but they don’t

A decade ago, ADHD (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) wasn’t something most adults discussed openly. Today, it’s difficult to spend even a few minutes on social media without coming across a reel explaining why forgetting appointments, interrupting conversations, procrastinating, or constantly switching between hobbies could be signs of ADHD. For many people, these videos feel deeply personal. They finally see someone describing experiences they’ve struggled to explain for years.
This has led to an important conversation, but also an important question. Why does it suddenly seem like everyone thinks they have ADHD? The answer isn’t as simple as blaming social media or assuming that ADHD is being over diagnosed. In reality, several things are happening at the same time.
For many years, ADHD was widely misunderstood. It was often associated with hyperactive young boys who struggled to sit still in classrooms. We now know that ADHD can look very different across individuals. Many adults, particularly women, were never identified because their symptoms didn’t fit that stereotype. Instead, they learnt to mask their difficulties, overcompensate, or internalise years of being called lazy, careless, disorganised, or “not trying hard enough.”