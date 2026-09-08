Why everyone thinks they have ADHD, but they don’t

Mental health is rarely black and white. Many conditions share overlapping symptoms, which is precisely why careful assessment matters. One shift I’ve noticed over the years is that people are becoming far more curious about understanding themselves. They are asking questions that previous generations often didn’t ask. Why do I struggle with organisation? Why do I find certain situations overwhelming? Why have I always felt different? I don’t think we should dismiss that curiosity. Self-awareness is often the first step towards seeking support.