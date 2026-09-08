Why everyone thinks they have ADHD, but they don’t

A decade ago, ADHD (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) wasn’t something most adults discussed openly. Today, it’s difficult to spend even a few minutes on social media without coming across a reel explaining why forgetting appointments, interrupting conversations, procrastinating, or constantly switching between hobbies could be signs of ADHD. For many people, these videos feel deeply personal. They finally see someone describing experiences they’ve struggled to explain for years.
A decade ago, ADHD (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) wasn’t something most adults discussed openly. Today, it’s difficult to spend even a few minutes on social media without coming across a reel explaining why forgetting appointments, interrupting conversations, procrastinating, or constantly switching between hobbies could be signs of ADHD. For many people, these videos feel deeply personal. They finally see someone describing experiences they’ve struggled to explain for years.
This has led to an important conversation, but also an important question. Why does it suddenly seem like everyone thinks they have ADHD? The answer isn’t as simple as blaming social media or assuming that ADHD is being over diagnosed. In reality, several things are happening at the same time.
This has led to an important conversation, but also an important question. Why does it suddenly seem like everyone thinks they have ADHD? The answer isn’t as simple as blaming social media or assuming that ADHD is being over diagnosed. In reality, several things are happening at the same time.
For many years, ADHD was widely misunderstood. It was often associated with hyperactive young boys who struggled to sit still in classrooms. We now know that ADHD can look very different across individuals. Many adults, particularly women, were never identified because their symptoms didn’t fit that stereotype. Instead, they learnt to mask their difficulties, overcompensate, or internalise years of being called lazy, careless, disorganised, or “not trying hard enough.”
Greater awareness has helped many people finally connect the dots. They are looking back at lifelong patterns rather than isolated behaviours, and for many, that has been an incredibly validating experience. In that sense, increased awareness is something to celebrate. It has reduced stigma and encouraged many people to seek help who may otherwise have continued struggling in silence.
At the same time, awareness has grown much faster than access. Today, people have unprecedented access to mental health information, but not necessarily to mental healthcare. In many parts of India, finding professionals experienced in assessing adult ADHD can still be difficult. Assessments may be expensive, waiting periods can be long, and many people simply don’t know where to begin. When formal systems are difficult to navigate, people naturally turn to the internet to understand themselves.
This is where the line between self-recognition and self-diagnosis often becomes blurred. Recognising yourself in someone else’s experience isn’t inherently problematic. In fact, many people first seek professional support because something they read or watched resonated with them. The concern arises when short-form content begins replacing comprehensive clinical assessment.
ADHD is far more than occasionally losing focus or forgetting where you left your keys. Most of us experience distraction, procrastination, forgetfulness, or difficulty concentrating, especially in a world where our attention is constantly pulled in multiple directions. A diagnosis isn’t based on a few relatable behaviours. It considers whether symptoms have been present since childhood, whether they occur across different settings, how significantly they interfere with daily functioning, and whether other conditions such as anxiety, depression, trauma, burnout, sleep disorders, or learning difficulties could better explain those experiences.
Mental health is rarely black and white. Many conditions share overlapping symptoms, which is precisely why careful assessment matters. One shift I’ve noticed over the years is that people are becoming far more curious about understanding themselves. They are asking questions that previous generations often didn’t ask. Why do I struggle with organisation? Why do I find certain situations overwhelming? Why have I always felt different? I don’t think we should dismiss that curiosity. Self-awareness is often the first step towards seeking support.
However, self-awareness should also be accompanied by scientific curiosity. Instead of asking, “Do I have ADHD because I relate to this video?” perhaps the better question is, “Could this explain my experiences, and how do I explore it further with the right professional?”
Equally important is recognising that not every difficulty requires a diagnosis. Modern life itself places extraordinary demands on our attention. Constant notifications, information overload, chronic stress, sleep deprivation, and burnout can all affect concentration, memory, and emotional regulation. Sometimes the answer may be ADHD. Sometimes it may be anxiety, chronic stress, or another underlying concern. Sometimes it may be a combination of several factors.
This is why accessible diagnostic pathways are just as important as awareness campaigns. It’s encouraging that more people are recognising the importance of mental health, but awareness alone cannot meet people’s needs. We also need affordable assessments, trained professionals, evidence-based information, and healthcare systems that make it easier for individuals to move from curiosity to clarity.
Perhaps the rise of self-diagnosis tells us something larger than whether more people have ADHD. It tells us that people are trying to understand themselves in ways they weren’t encouraged to before. That shift deserves compassion, not ridicule.
The responsibility now lies with all of us. We need to create a culture where people feel safe asking questions about their mental health, while also ensuring those questions are met with accurate information, accessible care, and thoughtful clinical assessment.
Because ultimately, the goal isn’t simply to find a label. It’s to understand ourselves well enough to receive the support that genuinely helps us thrive.
Tanvi Singh is the founder of the Delhi-based NGO Leap of Love Foundation that works in the mental health space.