ADHD: Why women bear the brunt of misdiagnosis

I found out that I was suffering from ADHD six months ago. The symptoms were unclear: I would walk into rooms and forget what I went in there for; I’d fumble for words or forget the right terms for things or situations. There have been times where I’ve put the coffee mug in the trash and an empty yoghurt cartoon in the fridge. When we finally went to a counsellor, it all clicked when my mother revealed that she’d receive notes from my teachers in school about how I’d forget to take down notes or day dream. Today, with counselling sessions and medication, the condition has become manageable.