Maintain your immunity with vaccines for adults

Vaccines are for children is a common misconception most adults carry.
Vaccines are generally perceived as something belonging to a phase of life marked by school health cards and anxious parents. Somewhere in the transition between adolescence and adulthood, the conversation around vaccination simply fades out. But the truth is, protection doesn’t end when childhood does. In fact, for many of us, adulthood is when certain vaccines become even more relevant.
Vaccines are specifically designed to act as protective shield by building immunity. And that is precisely why vaccines are introduced early during childhood, the active growth phase. While childhood vaccines are incredibly effective, they do not always last lifelong. Immunity can wane, sometimes quietly, sometimes significantly.
Understanding immunity and the role of vaccines
Vaccines work by training the body’s immune system to recognise and respond to specific infections without actually causing the disease. They prompt the immune cells to produce antibodies by introducing a harmless component or weakened form of a pathogen into the body. This creates a memory within the immune system and prepares the body to respond quickly and effectively if exposed to the real infection later.
But, with time this immune memory may weaken and hence, booster doses are sometimes necessary to maintain adequate protection. For example, tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. These aren’t diseases we think about often, largely because vaccines made them rare. But it doesn’t mean they have vanished. Over time, the protection you received years ago begins to fade, leaving small but important gaps. Adulthood brings its own risk exposures, through travel, injuries and changing environments, which can widen those gaps further. That’s where boosters step in as a reinforcement.
Tdap Booster: The 10-Year Reminder
Tdap booster is yet another vaccine that almost everyone forgets about, and it protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. The vaccine matters because tetanus bacteria can enter through something as ordinary as a minor injury. Pertussis, or whooping cough, isn’t just a childhood illness, it can affect adults too, often presenting as a persistent cough that lingers longer than expected. The rule is simple: one booster every 10 years. A small booster, once a decade, keeps all of that in check.
Flu, COVID and the myth of “I’m Healthy, I’ll Be Fine”
Perhaps the most common reason adults skip vaccines is simply because they think they are healthy. And most of the time, that’s true. But infections like influenza and COVID-19 don’t always follow predictable rules. Even in young, otherwise healthy individuals, they can lead to complications, missed workdays, or transmission to more vulnerable family members.
Annual flu vaccines are updated to match circulating strains, offering timely protection each year. Similarly, updated COVID vaccines continue to reduce the risk of severe illness. These aren’t just about individual protection, they’re important in building herd immunity, which occurs when a large portion of the community is protected, reducing the overall spread of infection.
HPV: The one vaccine still relevant
The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses transmitted primarily through close skin-to-skin or sexual contact. Certain strains can cause genital warts, while others are known to contribute to cancers such as cervical, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers—making it one of the most significant infection-related cancer risks globally.
The vaccine is often misunderstood as something meant only for teenagers. In reality, it holds significant value even in your 20s and 30s. HPV is a common virus—so common that most people will be exposed to it at some point in their lives. While many infections resolve on their own, certain strains are strongly linked to cancers, including cervical cancer, as well as cancers of the throat and other areas. What makes this vaccine powerful is not just prevention of infection, but prevention of cancer.