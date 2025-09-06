Try these three advanced isometric holds for improved muscle control and focus
The half-squat hold à la Jackie Chan in ‘Drunken Master’, the hanging leg raise that has you holding on to dear life – well, almost, and the back lever are three isometric holds well worth adding to your routine even for a few seconds
‘Hold, hold, hold’. That is one of the most common instructions overheard in a gym, or a box, or any arena for exercise. A hold is usually done to enhance the last rep of a set, adding that extra time under tension to fuel muscle growth and strength. While it is useful and challenging, what really makes for an even better challenge is to learn specific exercises aka isometric holds. This isn’t about practising a wall sit or a plank (which is also an isometric hold), but a more advanced move that will add not just growth but also increase muscle coordination, discipline and control of the muscles, and focus for the brain. Needless to say, some of these moves are advanced and difficult but the payoff is well worth it.