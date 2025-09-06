Try these three advanced isometric holds for improved muscle control and focus

‘Hold, hold, hold’. That is one of the most common instructions overheard in a gym, or a box, or any arena for exercise. A hold is usually done to enhance the last rep of a set, adding that extra time under tension to fuel muscle growth and strength. While it is useful and challenging, what really makes for an even better challenge is to learn specific exercises aka isometric holds. This isn’t about practising a wall sit or a plank (which is also an isometric hold), but a more advanced move that will add not just growth but also increase muscle coordination, discipline and control of the muscles, and focus for the brain. Needless to say, some of these moves are advanced and difficult but the payoff is well worth it.

There’s no rule that says that all isometric holds have to be very tough. But with holds, it is also important to keep increasing the challenge and quickly. Progression here can be faster compared to loading weights, which can be a slow process with a ceiling. Holds become more rewarding in a mental sense when those two seconds become five. I wrote about the importance of these moves in an April 2023 Lounge piece, titled Do these three isometric holds to increase your strength, but it’s now time to step it up. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or experienced. Trying some of these out even for a couple of seconds is a great starting point.

THE HORSE STANCE



Also known as the Mabu, this martial arts stance is one where you’re holding your body in a position which mimics you riding a horse. It’s almost a half-squat hold but leaning slightly back à la Jackie Chan in the movie Drunken Master (1978) where he balances filled tea cups while in this stance. The tea cups are placed on both his knees and shoulders with one on his head. While no one expects amateurs to balance the cups for more than half a second, it demonstrates the essence of the horse stance and why it looks so easy when it’s really not. Start from about five to ten seconds and keep increasing the hold as you progress, and watch your stability, strength, and focus increase over time. The best part? “It doesn’t matter how low you go," says a Kung Fit video teaching the stance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tp5iaSBlPgA

THE HANGING LEG RAISE

The leg raise is one of the first few core exercises that people learn when they start training. While they work on the floor, the real deal is the hanging leg raise. Of course, repping them out burns the core, but nothing beats hanging on a bar with your legs raised and holding on for dear life to increase your core strength and get those abs. This one’s easy to learn, but make sure you engage the core, breathe through the move, and don’t let it hurt your lower back. A few seconds of the hold is as much as doing 10-12 reps of it. The feeling, however, is different, and the progression, faster. For beginners, start with a knee raise, hold and slowly begin to extend the legs out as you get better. You can do these on a set of rings as well as on a bar. The progression for this is a toes-to-bar hold which needs a lot more strength and control.

THE BACK LEVER

Onto the big muscle groups in the upper body then. The back lever, also known as the first ‘calisthenics party trick’, is exceptional for the posterior chain and is the first real achievement when it comes to advanced holds. You will need a bar or even better, rings, for this. The progression can be slow but there’s little else that increases body control like this one. This hold works the chest, biceps, forearms, glutes and the abs as your entire body is supported by nothing but your hands holding onto the bar behind you. It’s like you’re suspended off the bar, with only your upper body strength and glute engagement keeping it from falling.

Popular YouTube fitness channel THENX, which has nearly 8 million subscribers, has a five-step video on how to learn this move. But before you get into this one, make sure you have these qualifiers: “You need to be [able to] hang on the bar for at least 20 seconds, do at least 15 high-knee raises, 10 pull-ups and a hanging L-sit hold for at least 10 seconds. If you can do them comfortably, with perfect form, then you’re ready to start learning this move," says Chris Heria, who runs the fitness channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZZqbeZti84