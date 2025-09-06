Try these three advanced isometric holds for improved muscle control and focus

The leg raise is one of the first few core exercises that people learn when they start training. While they work on the floor, the real deal is the hanging leg raise. Of course, repping them out burns the core, but nothing beats hanging on a bar with your legs raised and holding on for dear life to increase your core strength and get those abs. This one’s easy to learn, but make sure you engage the core, breathe through the move, and don’t let it hurt your lower back. A few seconds of the hold is as much as doing 10-12 reps of it. The feeling, however, is different, and the progression, faster. For beginners, start with a knee raise, hold and slowly begin to extend the legs out as you get better. You can do these on a set of rings as well as on a bar. The progression for this is a toes-to-bar hold which needs a lot more strength and control.