On a crisp day in London, as the rays of the sun painted the sky in hues of orange and pink, actor Karanvir Sharma stood near a man-made dam, looking at the vast expanse of water, heart pounding—not from fear, but from anticipation. He was all set to confront his fear of water by dabbling with water sports across the icy waters of the United Kingdom. “Adventure sports have become my personal therapy," Sharma reflects. “They push me to stay present, to live in the moment, and most importantly, break free from the daily grind. They also keep me refreshed, recharged and get back to work with a renewed zeal."