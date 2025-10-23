Can AI become your skin’s new dermatologist?

For decades, skincare has often been a journey of trial and error, with users trying countless cleansers, serums, and creams before stumbling upon what works. However, a quiet revolution is now underway. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming how we understand and care for our skin, replacing guesswork with data-driven precision. Advanced algorithms, trained on millions of skin images, can scan a face through a smartphone camera and generate dermatologist-level insights within seconds.

Globally, this technology is already transforming the skincare industry. In India, it is opening doors to inclusive skin treatment solutions that accounts for diverse skin tones, high sun exposure, and the impact of pollution. The question is no longer whether AI can play a role in dermatology, but whether it could become our skin's most reliable everyday companion. Lounge spoke with experts to address the common questions and doubts that linger about AI in skincare.

Q1. Can AI make dermatology more accessible in India?

India faces a significant shortage of dermatologists. There are 16,400 registered dermatologists, with roughly 10,000 actively practising, which translates to one dermatologist for every 1.4 lakh (140,000) people, compared with 1 per 25,000 in the US, as per an October 2023 Times of India report. This shortfall is particularly evident outside major metros, where residents often have limited access to expert skin care.

AI-powered tools are emerging as a bridge to address this gap. For example, a young professional in Jhansi can utilise a smartphone-based skin analysis app to monitor early signs of pigmentation, hydration levels, or acne flare-ups. The app provides personalised insights and guidance, helping the user take preventive steps or decide if a visit to a dermatologist in a bigger city is necessary.

“AI can play a pivotal role where dermatologists are scarce," says Sukhbir Singh Chimni, managing director of medical-grade skincare brand, Ceuticoz. “It bridges the gap with reliable preliminary assessments and creates opportunities for preventive and personalised care, even in underserved populations." Jain adds, “AI can democratise skincare by offering personalised guidance to people who may not have frequent access to dermatologists. It becomes a bridge, making quality skincare more inclusive."

Q2. Can AI detect problems before they appear?

One of AI's biggest strengths is its ability to highlight subtle changes that may otherwise go unnoticed. Analysing images at a microscopic level can bring early skin concerns to attention, allowing people to take proactive steps. While this doesn't replace a dermatologist's evaluation, it supports earlier awareness and intervention.

Chimni explains the technology's potential. “AI can detect early signs of skin issues that might be missed during routine consultations. Analysing images at a microscopic level can bring early skin concerns to attention, allowing people to take proactive steps. This doesn't replace a dermatologist's evaluation but supports earlier awareness and intervention."

Emphasising its preventive advantage, Jain explains, “AI can sometimes catch very subtle early changes like faint pigmentation or irregular spots that might be overlooked in routine consultations. This early detection ability positions AI as a strong ally for prevention and proactive care. While it cannot replace medical judgment, it adds another layer of support to dermatology."

Q3. Is AI inclusive enough for Indian skin?

One criticism of early AI models in dermatology was their Western bias. When trained primarily on lighter skin tones, algorithms sometimes failed to detect pigmentation, redness, or chronic conditions in darker complexions. For India, this issue is critical. “The accuracy of AI depends entirely on diverse datasets," stresses Chimni. “Without including Indian skin tones and environmental realities like pollution or sun exposure, the results may not be reliable."

In practice, this means AI can now help identify issues such as melasma, tanning, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. These conditions disproportionately affect Indian skin but were often underrepresented in global datasets.

Q4. How exactly do AI-powered skin diagnostic tools work?

AI-powered skin diagnostic tools work like digital health check-ups. Using high-quality images captured through a smartphone or specialised scanner, algorithms compare them against massive datasets of skin conditions. Patterns related to pigmentation, acne, wrinkles, redness, or hydration are flagged, and a comprehensive skin health report is generated in seconds.

“Think of it as a digital health check-up for your skin," says Chimni. “These tools capture images, analyse them against vast datasets, and generate detailed reports. The more data the system processes, the smarter it becomes."

This makes AI particularly powerful in first-level assessments, flagging early concerns that can guide users toward either lifestyle adjustments or dermatologist consultations. Some platforms even integrate augmented reality (AR), enabling users to visualise how treatments may improve their skin over time.

Q5. Will AI ever replace dermatologists?

Despite its speed and analytical power, AI cannot replicate the holistic approach of a dermatologist. Doctors consider medical history, lifestyle, touch-based assessments, and other factors beyond the reach of algorithms. AI's strength lies in supporting human expertise, rather than substituting for it.

Chimni explains, “At-home devices can track hydration, pigmentation, or acne flare-ups, helping consumers monitor their skin proactively. However, they complement rather than replace clinical visits, since complex or suspicious conditions still require a dermatologist's evaluation." The best approach, Chimni says, is a combination that uses AI for early detection and awareness, and then relies on a dermatologist for a holistic, personalised treatment plan.

Jain adds, “For routine or preventive care, at-home AI devices may replace some clinic visits. But for complex diagnoses and treatments, in-person dermatologists remain irreplaceable. AI will assist, not replace, the expertise of human professionals."

By augmenting dermatologists' capabilities, AI can streamline consultations, provide proactive insights, and personalise care, while leaving the ultimate judgment to medical professionals.

Shweta Dravid is a self -confessed explorer who writes on travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.

Also Read | Seeking mental health advice from AI? Treat it only as psychological first aid