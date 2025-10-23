Can AI become your skin’s new dermatologist?
AI is slowly replacing guesswork with data-driven precision to analyse and treat skin-related issues. But in a country like India that's suffering from a shortage of dermatologists, will it make skin treatments more accessible. Lounge finds out
For decades, skincare has often been a journey of trial and error, with users trying countless cleansers, serums, and creams before stumbling upon what works. However, a quiet revolution is now underway. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming how we understand and care for our skin, replacing guesswork with data-driven precision. Advanced algorithms, trained on millions of skin images, can scan a face through a smartphone camera and generate dermatologist-level insights within seconds.