Are annual blood tests necessary for healthy adults?

“At the age of 50 (and beyond), consider regular monitoring,” says Singh. Along with standard metabolic tests, additional checks include thyroid function, vitamin levels (D3 and B12), and age-specific screenings such as PSA (prostate-specific antigen) for men and bone health markers. Agrawal adds it is important to get screened for diseases such as cancer, especially if there is a family history. At this stage, testing becomes less about prevention and more about active monitoring.