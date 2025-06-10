What’s causing low AMH levels in Indian women?
Air and water pollution, plastics, exposure to pesticides and stress are leading to lower levels of anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), a key fertility marker, in young women in their 20s and 30s
Doctors in fertility clinics across India—from buzzing metros to smaller tier-2 and tier-3 cities— are observing a startling pattern: a significant number of young women, even those in their late twenties and early thirties, are presenting with alarmingly low anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels, a key marker of ovarian reserve. This phenomenon, once primarily associated with women in their 40s, now appears to be afflicting women a decade earlier, quietly reshaping the reproductive health landscape of the country.
