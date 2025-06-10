What’s causing low AMH levels in Indian women?

Dr Nidhi Rajotia, unit head – obstetrics and gynaecology at Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon agrees. “It’s totally understandable for women to feel a surge of panic when they discover their AMH levels are low. It is important to keep in mind that this doesn’t automatically rule out the possibility of pregnancy." AMH, Rajotia points out, is just one part of the bigger picture when it comes to assessing a woman’s ovarian reserve. “It tells us about the number of eggs, not the quality. Fertility is affected by a range of factors, such as age, egg quality, overall health, and even the health of your partner’s sperm. So, having a low AMH level doesn’t mean that natural conception is impossible," she explains.