Anxiety attacks: When should you get treated?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably watched season 3 of the dark comedy, The White Lotus . This season saw Victoria Ratliff (played by Parker Posey) spin out of control with anti-anxiety medication, Lorazepam. Posey’s incantation of the name even turned into a meme on social media. However, this representation isn’t new in Hollywood. In sitcom Grace and Frankie, we see Grace, played by Jane Fonda, taking valium (another drug known to mitigate anxiety) when faced with unexpected situations. And in the mockumentary, Modern Family , Gloria portrayed by Sofia Vergara is seen taking Xanax to calm her nerves before meeting her husband’s ex-wife.

While these portrayals are often humorous, one is oftentimes left wondering about the impact they could be having on viewers here. Beyond that, it also raises curiosity about when should you be really reaching out for anti-anxiety medication.

Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Sapna Bangar feels that the situation in India is more complex than in the West. “There’s a significant cultural barrier to openly discussing mental health and greater reliance on alternative therapies. But as awareness rises and more people recognize anxiety as a serious issue, both medication and therapy could gradually become more accessible."

To be sure, work load, family issues and lifestyle stress have made anxiety an ubiquitous problem that's affected different cohorts. A 2017 National Mental Health Survey (NHMS) found that 3.3% of India’s population suffered from some form of stress or anxiety-related disorder. According to a State of Healthcare in Rural India Report, 2024, 45% of rural Indians suffer from anxiety issues. The Youth Mind: Rising Aggression and Anger, a report released by Sapien Labs' in January, claimed that over 50% of 13–17-year-olds in India and the US indicated that feelings of sadness, guilt and anxiety caused them serious problems in their everyday life.

SIGNS OF SEVERE ANXIETY

“Medication isn’t always the first line of treatment to treat anxiety, but it can be effective for certain people," says Sapna. According to her, seeking professional help is warranted when you are overwhelmed by worry almost every day; stops you from going to work/school or execute normal tasks; and when your social life or relationships begin to suffer.

According to Santosh Bangar, consultant psychiatrist at Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai, your anxiety problem is serious if you are feeling constantly tired even after adequate rest, have a fast heartbeat, and feel anxious or panicky for no reason. He, however, believes that lifestyle changes like including yoga and exercise to your daily schedule can help mitigate the problem without resorting to medication.

But what if getting on medication is unavoidable? Sapna has a checklist that can help. “Anti-anxiety drugs, like any other medication, come with potential side effects, which can vary depending on the specific drug. So, always consult a qualified psychiatrist before starting or stopping any medication," she advises. Some of the known side effects of anxiety medicines are changes in appetite, weight and sleep patterns, where they can either cause drowsiness or insomnia. Sapna also warns against alcohol and caffeine consumption. “Alcohol and caffeine can interfere with anxiety medications, potentially increasing side effects or making the medication less effective." Self-medication in the form of CBD (cannabidiol) oil or CBD derivatives or using someone else’s medication is also a complete no.

Santosh warns against abruptly stopping medication without consulting your doctor. “This can further worsen your condition and may lead to withdrawal symptoms or relapse," he says. Being alert to how your body is reacting to the medicine is essential. “Communicate with your doctor if you experience worsening anxiety, depression, or other symptoms after starting the medication. Additionally, talk to your doctor about the frequency of the follow up you might need," Sapna says before prescribing a safe formula. “Keeping a journal to record your moods and combining medication with therapy, is a great way to track, and even, expedite your progress."

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.