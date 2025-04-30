Anxiety attacks: When should you get treated?

But what if getting on medication is unavoidable? Sapna has a checklist that can help. “Anti-anxiety drugs, like any other medication, come with potential side effects, which can vary depending on the specific drug. So, always consult a qualified psychiatrist before starting or stopping any medication," she advises. Some of the known side effects of anxiety medicines are changes in appetite, weight and sleep patterns, where they can either cause drowsiness or insomnia. Sapna also warns against alcohol and caffeine consumption. “Alcohol and caffeine can interfere with anxiety medications, potentially increasing side effects or making the medication less effective." Self-medication in the form of CBD (cannabidiol) oil or CBD derivatives or using someone else’s medication is also a complete no.