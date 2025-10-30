Are you a ‘cyberchondriac’? When online health searches spiral into anxiety
Thanks to the world wide web, health information is more accessible than ever — but for many, it’s also becoming a source of obsessive worry and sleepless nights
In this age of endless scrolling, an innocent search for health information can quickly turn into a vicious cycle of needless worry, sleepless nights and even self-created ailments. Meet “Cyberchondria", a new, digital condition of health anxiety fuelled by obsessive online symptom searches. As a clinical psychologist, I see it spreading like wildfire, especially among millennials and Gen Z.