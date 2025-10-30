Are you a ‘cyberchondriac’? When online health searches spiral into anxiety

In this age of endless scrolling, an innocent search for health information can quickly turn into a vicious cycle of needless worry, sleepless nights and even self-created ailments. Meet “Cyberchondria", a new, digital condition of health anxiety fuelled by obsessive online symptom searches. As a clinical psychologist, I see it spreading like wildfire, especially among millennials and Gen Z.

WHEN SCROLLING TURNS HARMFUL

For many of us, the downward spiral into the abyss of cyberchondria starts innocently enough: a quick search on Google about a headache or a random reel that lists symptoms of a “hidden" disease. Then begins the slippery slope of doom scrolling through an avalanche of fear-based content (made by social media algorithms that thrive on engagement and emotion). Suddenly, a day-to-day headache is a sign of a brain tumor; a night with little sleep is ADHD. The line between curiosity and compulsive anxiety disappears quickly, particularly with quick, dramatic and repetitive-on-loop information.

Today, social media has become the primary source for rapid self-diagnoses. Here, the platforms of Instagram and TikTok, in particular, have hundreds of 30-second videos dramatically acting out the symptoms of mental illness, hormonal issues, and even some obscure diseases. Although some videos are legitimate and attempting to raise awareness, the majority oversimplify complex disorders into relatable, digestible lists of symptoms, often inaccurately. As a result, physicians nowadays are inundated with patients who walk into their clinics already self-diagnosing anxiety disorder, ADHD, thyroid, or other disease based on the information they found on social media.

The problem is not awareness; rather it is the simplification of complex illnesses and the proliferation of misinformation, which contribute to misdiagnosis and hysteria.

WHEN CURIOSITY TURNS INTO ANXIETY

So, how can you be certain that the health and wellness-leaning behaviour you display online is doing more harm than good? Here are a few red flags to watch out for that indicate your quest for answers is one with no end, and could soon turn into anxiety:

Time spent online exploring symptoms with no reassurance. Multiple appointments to confirm what you read online is plausible. Entering a loss cycle checking your body for signs of disease. Sleep disruption, irritability, or distractibility due to health worries. Reliance on influencers and forums rather than trained providers.

When health-related concerns begin to invade your daily life, emotions, and mental rest, it's time to reckon that you are in a state of cyberchondria.

HOW TO SIFT HEALTH FACTS FROM FEARMONGERING

It is indisputable that the internet has made health information accessible to the masses. If used appropriately, it empowers individuals with knowledge of how to manage their health, determine symptoms, practice protocols for prevention, and understand when to seek medical care. But the issue arises in how it is used.

Here are my two bits of advice on how to use the unlimited health-related information you have just a click away – correctly:

Use trusted sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or their trusted medical experts. Do not seek to check symptoms late at night or even when you have worries. Remember that an internet resource is for guidance, not a diagnosis. If in doubt, call real doctors not influencers or forums. To put it in one short line: Don't let the internet be your doctor.

“Cyberchondria" is a symptom of our always-on, always-anxious era. Gen Z and millennials – individuals who are constantly connected and perennially anxious – are especially vulnerable to this. But there is hope: being aware, being skeptical, and committing to seeing a medical professional in person can be protective. In the end, Google cannot replace a physician… or a sense of calm. If your health searches are beginning to affect your sleep, mood, and/or daily activities, please take pause, and see a medical professional. You do not need to spiral into panic for all your symptoms. Oftentimes, it is just a headache.

Mehezabin Dordi is a clinical psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.