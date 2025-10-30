Are you a ‘cyberchondriac’? When online health searches spiral into anxiety

Use trusted sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or their trusted medical experts. Do not seek to check symptoms late at night or even when you have worries. Remember that an internet resource is for guidance, not a diagnosis. If in doubt, call real doctors not influencers or forums. To put it in one short line: Don't let the internet be your doctor.

“Cyberchondria" is a symptom of our always-on, always-anxious era. Gen Z and millennials – individuals who are constantly connected and perennially anxious – are especially vulnerable to this. But there is hope: being aware, being skeptical, and committing to seeing a medical professional in person can be protective. In the end, Google cannot replace a physician… or a sense of calm. If your health searches are beginning to affect your sleep, mood, and/or daily activities, please take pause, and see a medical professional. You do not need to spiral into panic for all your symptoms. Oftentimes, it is just a headache.