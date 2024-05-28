Can AI become a digital companion for mental health care?
SummaryA wave of startups is tapping into AI’s ability to crunch big data and generate personalized solutions to create apps for mental health care
The last decade has seen Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking centre stage in the technological world, and the journeys of humanity and technology are now deeply intertwined. AI is integrated into our lives in numerous ways ranging from giving nudges to complete that email to having to prove that you are human by picking out objects in a blurry image while logging in to your email inbox from an unfamiliar location. The ubiquitousness of AI makes it pertinent for us to understand its potential and limitations in meeting human psychological needs. Can AI play a role in mental health care?
“In psychology, interventions need to be personalised. AI can analyse big data sets and analyse the needs to personalise certain interventions," says Tavishi Bhambal, who holds two master’s degrees in psychology and works in London for an AI healthcare startup.
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s AI CEO and one of the primary architects of many of the AI models we use today, in his TED talk describes AI as a kind of a new “digital species" that we will come to see about as a “digital companion" in our life journey. He believes this is the most accurate and fundamentally honest way of describing what is about to emerge with AI. According to Suleyman, “Referring to AI as just tools does not capture its scope. AIs are more dynamic, ambiguous, more integrated, and more emergent than mere tools which are entirely subject to human control."