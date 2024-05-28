Can AI become a digital companion for mental health care?

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s AI CEO and one of the primary architects of many of the AI models we use today, in his TED talk describes AI as a kind of a new “digital species" that we will come to see about as a “digital companion" in our life journey. He believes this is the most accurate and fundamentally honest way of describing what is about to emerge with AI. According to Suleyman, “Referring to AI as just tools does not capture its scope. AIs are more dynamic, ambiguous, more integrated, and more emergent than mere tools which are entirely subject to human control."