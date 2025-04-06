AI and dentistry: How artificial intelligence is shaping personalized oral care

Like most industries, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing dentistry as well. AI, for instance, is helping dentists diagnose problems faster, plan better treatments, and even perform surgeries with more accuracy. It is also making dental care more personalized, which means treatments are tailored to each patient’s needs. Now, let's take a closer look at the different ways in which AI is shaping the future of dentistry.

AI in diagnosing dental problems: One of the biggest ways AI is helping dentistry is in diagnosing dental issues. Traditionally, dentists look at X-rays and scans to find problems like cavities, gum disease, or even oral cancer. However, human eyes can sometimes miss small details. AI-powered tools can analyze X-rays and other dental images with greater accuracy. They can quickly detect even the smallest issues, sometimes before they become serious. For example, AI can spot tiny cavities or infections in the gums much earlier than a dentist might. This helps in treating problems before they get worse, saving time, money, and pain for patients.

AI in treatment planning: AI is helping dentists plan treatments in a smarter way. By analyzing a patient’s dental records, AI can suggest the best treatment options. For example, in orthodontics (that focuses on treating misaligned teeth using braces and aligners), AI helps design personalized treatment plans. Tools like Invisalign’s iTero scanner create 3D images of a patient’s teeth and predict how they will move over time. This helps in making clear aligners that fit better and work faster. Similarly, AI is used in designing crowns, bridges, and dentures. By studying a patient’s teeth and jaw structure, AI can help create artificial teeth that fit perfectly, improving both comfort and appearance.

AI-powered robotic dental surgeries: AI is even being used in dental surgeries to improve precision. For example, Yomi is an AI-powered robotic assistant that helps dentists place dental implants more accurately. It guides the dentist’s hands during surgery, ensuring that the implant is placed in the best possible position. These robotic systems make surgeries safer and faster, reduce pain and discomfort, and help patients recover more quickly. In the future, AI may also assist in procedures like root canals, making them more efficient and less painful.

AI in preventive dental care: Preventing dental problems is always better than treating them. AI is helping people take better care of their teeth in several ways. Smart toothbrushes, like those from Oral-B, use AI to analyze brushing habits. They give real-time feedback and suggestions on how to brush better. This helps people clean their teeth more effectively and avoid cavities and gum disease. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are also improving patient care. These AI tools can remind people to brush, floss, or visit the dentist on time. They can even answer common dental health questions, making it easier for people to take care of their teeth.

AI and Teledentistry: AI is also improving teledentistry, which allows people to consult a dentist remotely using their phone or computer. With AI-powered diagnostic tools, a patient can take a picture of their teeth and send it to a dentist. The AI can analyze the image and give an initial assessment. The dentist can then recommend whether the patient needs an in-person visit or if home care is enough. This is especially helpful for people living in remote areas where dental clinics are far away. AI in teledentistry saves time and ensures that people get the right advice quickly.

Challenges and concerns: While AI is making dentistry better, there are some challenges. One major concern is data privacy. AI needs access to a lot of patient data to work effectively, so it is important to ensure that this data is protected and not misused. Another challenge is that dentists need proper training to use AI tools correctly. AI can help in decision-making, but it cannot replace a skilled dentist. Human expertise and experience will always be important in providing the best dental care.

AI in dentistry is still developing, and its future looks exciting. In the coming years, AI may even help in growing artificial teeth using bioengineering techniques. Treatments will become even more personalized, with AI recommending specific care based on a person’s unique dental health, lifestyle, and genetics. While there are challenges, as AI becomes smarter, it will continue to improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

Dr. Prafull Sabadra is an aesthetic and cosmetic dentist and founder of Dr. Sabadra’s Advanced Dentistry Centre, Mumbai.

