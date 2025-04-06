AI and dentistry: How artificial intelligence is shaping personalized oral care
SummaryFrom helping dentists plan treatments in a smarter way to AI-powered robotic assistants that can improve surgical precision, artificial intelligence is, slowly but surely, transforming oral dentistry
Like most industries, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing dentistry as well. AI, for instance, is helping dentists diagnose problems faster, plan better treatments, and even perform surgeries with more accuracy. It is also making dental care more personalized, which means treatments are tailored to each patient’s needs. Now, let's take a closer look at the different ways in which AI is shaping the future of dentistry.