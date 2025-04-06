AI and dentistry: How artificial intelligence is shaping personalized oral care

AI and Teledentistry: AI is also improving teledentistry, which allows people to consult a dentist remotely using their phone or computer. With AI-powered diagnostic tools, a patient can take a picture of their teeth and send it to a dentist. The AI can analyze the image and give an initial assessment. The dentist can then recommend whether the patient needs an in-person visit or if home care is enough. This is especially helpful for people living in remote areas where dental clinics are far away. AI in teledentistry saves time and ensures that people get the right advice quickly.