Are ASMR videos good for you?

I have been watching ASMR videos and even attempted to make a few of my own since 2015. It has become my night-time routine to fall asleep listening to a content creator softly speaking of different teas, soaps or even Turkish desserts. I stumbled upon the acronym ASMR, short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, in a newspaper article a few years ago. The piece highlighted sounds deliberately made by people with the aim to induce a sense of calm. I didn’t know then that there was a word for it, assuming the feeling was unique to me. In fact, the term officially entered the Oxford Dictionary in 2020.
There is a specific set of YouTubers, known as ASMRtists, who create content to elicit a wave of relaxation. The narrative of these videos follow a loose structure. The emphasis is on getting the volume of the voice right, the pace of the speech, various relaxing sounds and pleasing aesthetics. The social media space is teeming with trolls and there is rarely a reel where someone will not leave a mean comment, but the ASMR community worldwide is full of empaths and cheerleaders. The content feels accessible and nostalgic with insignificant items like plastic bags, charms on old purses, keyboards and even glass jars doubling up as soothing musical instruments. They come together harmoniously to modulate the parasympathetic nervous system.