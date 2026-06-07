Are ASMR videos good for you?

There is a specific set of YouTubers, known as ASMRtists, who create content to elicit a wave of relaxation. The narrative of these videos follow a loose structure. The emphasis is on getting the volume of the voice right, the pace of the speech, various relaxing sounds and pleasing aesthetics. The social media space is teeming with trolls and there is rarely a reel where someone will not leave a mean comment, but the ASMR community worldwide is full of empaths and cheerleaders. The content feels accessible and nostalgic with insignificant items like plastic bags, charms on old purses, keyboards and even glass jars doubling up as soothing musical instruments. They come together harmoniously to modulate the parasympathetic nervous system.