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Are PEMF mats and massage guns worth the hype?

Tanisha Saxena
6 min read30 May 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Research says at-home recovery devises show modest, short-term gains,
Research says at-home recovery devises show modest, short-term gains,(Freepik )
Summary

The boundary between long-term healing and immediate comfort grows increasingly hard to discern with the rise of at-home recovery tools

Gift this article

After work, Aditi Singh carves out 20 minutes to lie on a mat that emits a faint, steady pulse. “I started using it because I wasn’t sleeping well,” says the 33-year-old entrepreneur in Delhi. “Now it’s just part of my routine.” The device is a PEMF mat—a full- or partial-length pad threaded with coils that deliver low-frequency electromagnetic pulses through the body. Sessions are brief, typically 10 to 30 minutes. Most mats operate at modest intensities, with frequencies hovering between 1 and 30 hertz—ranges often marketed as mirroring the body’s natural rhythms, though specifications vary by brand. Many layer in extras: infrared heat, red light, even embedded crystals designed as much for comfort as for effect.

After work, Aditi Singh carves out 20 minutes to lie on a mat that emits a faint, steady pulse. “I started using it because I wasn’t sleeping well,” says the 33-year-old entrepreneur in Delhi. “Now it’s just part of my routine.” The device is a PEMF mat—a full- or partial-length pad threaded with coils that deliver low-frequency electromagnetic pulses through the body. Sessions are brief, typically 10 to 30 minutes. Most mats operate at modest intensities, with frequencies hovering between 1 and 30 hertz—ranges often marketed as mirroring the body’s natural rhythms, though specifications vary by brand. Many layer in extras: infrared heat, red light, even embedded crystals designed as much for comfort as for effect.

In Mumbai, Rinku Rathore, 52, turned to a PEMF mat after years of chronic body pain. Since buying it, she says, the relief feels more immediate than what she experienced with medication. Just as importantly, it fits more easily into her routine. “I’m not very good at keeping up with exercises,” she admits, “but this is something I can just lie down and do.” The appeal, for her, is as much about convenience as it is about comfort.

In Mumbai, Rinku Rathore, 52, turned to a PEMF mat after years of chronic body pain. Since buying it, she says, the relief feels more immediate than what she experienced with medication. Just as importantly, it fits more easily into her routine. “I’m not very good at keeping up with exercises,” she admits, “but this is something I can just lie down and do.” The appeal, for her, is as much about convenience as it is about comfort.

Rise of at-home recovery tools

Clinical evidence, while still emerging, offers some support. A February 2025 randomized trial published in Pain and Therapy by Springer Nature compared PEMF therapy with standard treatments—painkillers, ice, and physiotherapy—in 120 patients with joint and soft tissue pain. The results were notable: within a day, patients using PEMF reported a 22 percent reduction in pain, while those receiving standard care saw little change. After two weeks, pain levels had dropped by 42 percent in the PEMF group, compared with 14 percent in the control group—an overall 26 percent greaterreduction. Equally significant was the therapy’s safety profile. Side effects were rare and mild, limited to minor discomfort, with no serious complications reported.

The new language of recovery hums, vibrates, pulses. Increasingly, healing is mediated by machines—PEMF mats, compression boots, massage guns, infrared panels. They arrive with the sleek confidence of consumer technology, promising faster recovery and offering relief that can feel immediate, tangible and, for many, persuasive.

According to data compiled by Horizon Databook, India’s massage equipment market is entering a period of steady, consumer-driven expansion—less a niche wellness indulgence than a mainstream domestic habit. India currently accounts for a modest 4.4 percent of the global market, but is expected to be among the fastest-growing regions in Asia-Pacific over the next decade.

What is driving that growth is not just the promise of faster muscle recovery or injury support, but something more immediate—and more universal. For many users, the primary draw is relief from stress, better sleep, and a sense of everyday ease. In a culture increasingly shaped by fatigue and overstimulation, these devices are being adopted less as medical tools and more as nightly rituals.

A 2025 review in the International Journal of Psychiatry Research explores a compelling alternative to conventional insomnia treatments:

pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.

With insomnia affecting nearly 30% of adults,

existing solutions—primarily medication and

behavioral therapy—

often come with limi-

tations. PEMF offers a

n o n - i n v a s i v e

approach, using low-

frequency electro-

magnetic pulses to

help the brain and

body transition into a

sleep-ready state.

The review suggests that PEMF may calm

overactive brain activity, support melatonin

production, reduce cortisol levels, and

enhance relaxation-related neurotransmit-

ters. Early findings indicate improvements in

sleep onset, duration, and overall quality,

alongside added benefits such as reduced pain

and inflammation.

Typically used in short sessions before bed-

time, PEMF appears safe for most individuals,

though it is not recommended for those with

implanted electronic devices. The authors note

that while the results are promising, further

large-scale research is needed to confirm long-

term efficacy.

Evidence versus Expectation

“There is a growing ecosystem of recovery tech-

nologies,” says Dr. Jayaprakash Jayavelu, chief

physiotherapist at

Narayana Superspe-

cialty Hospital in

Gurugram and Dha-

ramshila. “They show

promise, particularly

in improving circula-

tion and reducing

inflammation in the

kinds of sports injuries we commonly see.”

But clinical outcomes tend to be more meas-

ured. Studies, including those conducted

locally, point to moderate improvements in

pain and mobility—gains often overshadowed

by the immediacy of perceived relief. “Patients

tend to focus on immediate comfort—mistaking

quick relief for full recovery,” he says.

That distinction matters. In physiotherapy,

long-term progress depends on a combination

of treatments rather than any single device. In

practice, these tools function as adjuncts rather

than anchors. “They can enhance physiother-

apy, but they do not replace it,” Jayavelu notes.

Compression boots may aid lymphatic drain-

age after orthopaedic procedures. PEMF mats

are sometimes used to support bone healing in

fractures. Massage guns can assist muscle

recovery, particularly when paired with

strength training.

Faridabad-based fitness trainer Pradeep

Gill draws a line between general wellness and

performance outcomes. “I’ve seen more

noticeable results in clients dealing with

fatigue, stress or chronic pain,” he says. “But

for athletes looking for performance gains,

PEMF doesn’t always deliver.” Its limitations

are clear: it does little for muscle growth,

injury rehabilitation or measurable perform-

ance enhancement—areas where training,

nutrition and rest remain decisive.

The language around PEMF, however, often

outpaces its evidence. “The idea of ‘cellular-

level recovery’ sounds compelling,” Gill says,

“but in real fitness terms, the benefits are not as

dramatic as the marketing suggests. It’s a case of

science being stretched a bit too far.”

A 2023 systematic review in the Journal of

Functional Morphology and Kinesiology cuts

through the hype around massage guns with a

notably restrained verdict. Across 11 studies, the

devices showed modest, short-term gains in

flexibility and range of motion, along with some

benefit for post-exercise stiffness and recovery.

But beyond that, the promise thins. Strength,

power, balance, and explosive performance saw

no improvement—and in some cases, slight

declines. Key physiological markers, including

lactate and perceived exertion, remained

unchanged.

The evidence itself is uneven, with most stud-

ies carrying a moderate risk of bias and no stan-

dardized guidelines on usage.

There is also the question of reliance. As

recovery becomes increasingly technologised,

the risk is not inefficacy but the inclination to

move away from long-term recovery. Over-reli-

ance on devices can pull people away from the

fundamentals that actually drive recovery.

The concern grows as more patients turn to

at-home recovery devices, often without clini-

cal guidance—and sometimes in place of it.

“The surge in at-home recovery devices defi-

nitely comes with a huge risk of misuse,” says

Jayavelu.

Incorrect settings can lead to skin irritation or

delayed healing. Improper use—particularly

without training—may result in musculoskele-

tal or tissue damage. In some cases, patients

misjudge their condition entirely, using devices

on the wrong area or overlooking the need for

proper diagnosis. Even poor maintenance can

reduce effectiveness or create additional com-

plications.

At the heart of it is a deeper misunderstand-

ing of how recovery actually works.

“Recovery schedules are charted based on

individual needs after proper evaluation and

medical advice,” Jayavelu says. “Patients often

misunderstand these tools as substitutes for

professional care, bypassing assessments tai-

lored specifically for their rehabilitation.”

Real recovery hinges on progression—mov-

ing from passive therapeutic treatments to

active, functional exercises under supervision.

That slower, more deliberate arc is what ensures

lasting results, even as the appeal of self-di-

rected, device-led recovery continues to grow.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Tanisha Saxena

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeWellnessAre PEMF mats and massage guns worth the hype?

Are PEMF mats and massage guns worth the hype?

Tanisha Saxena
6 min read30 May 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Research says at-home recovery devises show modest, short-term gains,
Research says at-home recovery devises show modest, short-term gains,(Freepik )
Summary

The boundary between long-term healing and immediate comfort grows increasingly hard to discern with the rise of at-home recovery tools

Gift this article

After work, Aditi Singh carves out 20 minutes to lie on a mat that emits a faint, steady pulse. “I started using it because I wasn’t sleeping well,” says the 33-year-old entrepreneur in Delhi. “Now it’s just part of my routine.” The device is a PEMF mat—a full- or partial-length pad threaded with coils that deliver low-frequency electromagnetic pulses through the body. Sessions are brief, typically 10 to 30 minutes. Most mats operate at modest intensities, with frequencies hovering between 1 and 30 hertz—ranges often marketed as mirroring the body’s natural rhythms, though specifications vary by brand. Many layer in extras: infrared heat, red light, even embedded crystals designed as much for comfort as for effect.

After work, Aditi Singh carves out 20 minutes to lie on a mat that emits a faint, steady pulse. “I started using it because I wasn’t sleeping well,” says the 33-year-old entrepreneur in Delhi. “Now it’s just part of my routine.” The device is a PEMF mat—a full- or partial-length pad threaded with coils that deliver low-frequency electromagnetic pulses through the body. Sessions are brief, typically 10 to 30 minutes. Most mats operate at modest intensities, with frequencies hovering between 1 and 30 hertz—ranges often marketed as mirroring the body’s natural rhythms, though specifications vary by brand. Many layer in extras: infrared heat, red light, even embedded crystals designed as much for comfort as for effect.

In Mumbai, Rinku Rathore, 52, turned to a PEMF mat after years of chronic body pain. Since buying it, she says, the relief feels more immediate than what she experienced with medication. Just as importantly, it fits more easily into her routine. “I’m not very good at keeping up with exercises,” she admits, “but this is something I can just lie down and do.” The appeal, for her, is as much about convenience as it is about comfort.

In Mumbai, Rinku Rathore, 52, turned to a PEMF mat after years of chronic body pain. Since buying it, she says, the relief feels more immediate than what she experienced with medication. Just as importantly, it fits more easily into her routine. “I’m not very good at keeping up with exercises,” she admits, “but this is something I can just lie down and do.” The appeal, for her, is as much about convenience as it is about comfort.

Rise of at-home recovery tools

Clinical evidence, while still emerging, offers some support. A February 2025 randomized trial published in Pain and Therapy by Springer Nature compared PEMF therapy with standard treatments—painkillers, ice, and physiotherapy—in 120 patients with joint and soft tissue pain. The results were notable: within a day, patients using PEMF reported a 22 percent reduction in pain, while those receiving standard care saw little change. After two weeks, pain levels had dropped by 42 percent in the PEMF group, compared with 14 percent in the control group—an overall 26 percent greaterreduction. Equally significant was the therapy’s safety profile. Side effects were rare and mild, limited to minor discomfort, with no serious complications reported.

The new language of recovery hums, vibrates, pulses. Increasingly, healing is mediated by machines—PEMF mats, compression boots, massage guns, infrared panels. They arrive with the sleek confidence of consumer technology, promising faster recovery and offering relief that can feel immediate, tangible and, for many, persuasive.

According to data compiled by Horizon Databook, India’s massage equipment market is entering a period of steady, consumer-driven expansion—less a niche wellness indulgence than a mainstream domestic habit. India currently accounts for a modest 4.4 percent of the global market, but is expected to be among the fastest-growing regions in Asia-Pacific over the next decade.

What is driving that growth is not just the promise of faster muscle recovery or injury support, but something more immediate—and more universal. For many users, the primary draw is relief from stress, better sleep, and a sense of everyday ease. In a culture increasingly shaped by fatigue and overstimulation, these devices are being adopted less as medical tools and more as nightly rituals.

A 2025 review in the International Journal of Psychiatry Research explores a compelling alternative to conventional insomnia treatments:

pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.

With insomnia affecting nearly 30% of adults,

existing solutions—primarily medication and

behavioral therapy—

often come with limi-

tations. PEMF offers a

n o n - i n v a s i v e

approach, using low-

frequency electro-

magnetic pulses to

help the brain and

body transition into a

sleep-ready state.

The review suggests that PEMF may calm

overactive brain activity, support melatonin

production, reduce cortisol levels, and

enhance relaxation-related neurotransmit-

ters. Early findings indicate improvements in

sleep onset, duration, and overall quality,

alongside added benefits such as reduced pain

and inflammation.

Typically used in short sessions before bed-

time, PEMF appears safe for most individuals,

though it is not recommended for those with

implanted electronic devices. The authors note

that while the results are promising, further

large-scale research is needed to confirm long-

term efficacy.

Evidence versus Expectation

“There is a growing ecosystem of recovery tech-

nologies,” says Dr. Jayaprakash Jayavelu, chief

physiotherapist at

Narayana Superspe-

cialty Hospital in

Gurugram and Dha-

ramshila. “They show

promise, particularly

in improving circula-

tion and reducing

inflammation in the

kinds of sports injuries we commonly see.”

But clinical outcomes tend to be more meas-

ured. Studies, including those conducted

locally, point to moderate improvements in

pain and mobility—gains often overshadowed

by the immediacy of perceived relief. “Patients

tend to focus on immediate comfort—mistaking

quick relief for full recovery,” he says.

That distinction matters. In physiotherapy,

long-term progress depends on a combination

of treatments rather than any single device. In

practice, these tools function as adjuncts rather

than anchors. “They can enhance physiother-

apy, but they do not replace it,” Jayavelu notes.

Compression boots may aid lymphatic drain-

age after orthopaedic procedures. PEMF mats

are sometimes used to support bone healing in

fractures. Massage guns can assist muscle

recovery, particularly when paired with

strength training.

Faridabad-based fitness trainer Pradeep

Gill draws a line between general wellness and

performance outcomes. “I’ve seen more

noticeable results in clients dealing with

fatigue, stress or chronic pain,” he says. “But

for athletes looking for performance gains,

PEMF doesn’t always deliver.” Its limitations

are clear: it does little for muscle growth,

injury rehabilitation or measurable perform-

ance enhancement—areas where training,

nutrition and rest remain decisive.

The language around PEMF, however, often

outpaces its evidence. “The idea of ‘cellular-

level recovery’ sounds compelling,” Gill says,

“but in real fitness terms, the benefits are not as

dramatic as the marketing suggests. It’s a case of

science being stretched a bit too far.”

A 2023 systematic review in the Journal of

Functional Morphology and Kinesiology cuts

through the hype around massage guns with a

notably restrained verdict. Across 11 studies, the

devices showed modest, short-term gains in

flexibility and range of motion, along with some

benefit for post-exercise stiffness and recovery.

But beyond that, the promise thins. Strength,

power, balance, and explosive performance saw

no improvement—and in some cases, slight

declines. Key physiological markers, including

lactate and perceived exertion, remained

unchanged.

The evidence itself is uneven, with most stud-

ies carrying a moderate risk of bias and no stan-

dardized guidelines on usage.

There is also the question of reliance. As

recovery becomes increasingly technologised,

the risk is not inefficacy but the inclination to

move away from long-term recovery. Over-reli-

ance on devices can pull people away from the

fundamentals that actually drive recovery.

The concern grows as more patients turn to

at-home recovery devices, often without clini-

cal guidance—and sometimes in place of it.

“The surge in at-home recovery devices defi-

nitely comes with a huge risk of misuse,” says

Jayavelu.

Incorrect settings can lead to skin irritation or

delayed healing. Improper use—particularly

without training—may result in musculoskele-

tal or tissue damage. In some cases, patients

misjudge their condition entirely, using devices

on the wrong area or overlooking the need for

proper diagnosis. Even poor maintenance can

reduce effectiveness or create additional com-

plications.

At the heart of it is a deeper misunderstand-

ing of how recovery actually works.

“Recovery schedules are charted based on

individual needs after proper evaluation and

medical advice,” Jayavelu says. “Patients often

misunderstand these tools as substitutes for

professional care, bypassing assessments tai-

lored specifically for their rehabilitation.”

Real recovery hinges on progression—mov-

ing from passive therapeutic treatments to

active, functional exercises under supervision.

That slower, more deliberate arc is what ensures

lasting results, even as the appeal of self-di-

rected, device-led recovery continues to grow.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Tanisha Saxena

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeWellnessAre PEMF mats and massage guns worth the hype?
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