Are PEMF mats and massage guns worth the hype?

In Mumbai, Rinku Rathore, 52, turned to a PEMF mat after years of chronic body pain. Since buying it, she says, the relief feels more immediate than what she experienced with medication. Just as importantly, it fits more easily into her routine. “I’m not very good at keeping up with exercises,” she admits, “but this is something I can just lie down and do.” The appeal, for her, is as much about convenience as it is about comfort.