How do elite athletes deal with their sports injuries?
SummaryChampions bounce back after injury with the help of physiotherapists, sports biomechanics specialists and other experts
Neeraj Chopra won the javelin silver at the Paris Olympics two weeks ago, and last week, he won a silver with his last throw at the Diamond League in Lausanne in Switzerland. Through all this, Chopra has been carrying a minor niggle for a few months now, and is likely to get it addressed later this year. According to reports, the injury bothering the champion athlete is with his adductor muscles around the groin.