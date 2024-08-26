How do elite athletes deal with their sports injuries?

Sports injuries are graded from levels one to three depending on their severity. Grade 1 and 2 injuries can be managed with rehab or external support. For example, if an injury can be managed with external support such as a brace or minor treatment, the athlete could choose to continue playing till the end of the season or competition gets over. This is how Chopra continues competing despite his injury. More serious injuries such as hamstring pulls and lower back sprains, are still not severe enough for surgery. These injuries can be treated with a tailor-made rehabilitation protocol and athletes can return to play within eight weeks to six months. Grade 3 injuries are serious. These include ACL tears, fractures and elbow and shoulder ruptures, all of which require surgery before a player can return to the sport.