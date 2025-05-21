In a quiet studio filled with soft music and the scent of acrylic paint, 23-year-old Amrit Khurana dips a brush into a swirl of colour. There’s no plan, no pre-drawn outline—just a shape, a texture, a feeling. “My art is intuitive," Amrit says. “It begins with a sensation and unfolds into something meaningful." For Amrit, who is on the autism spectrum, painting isn’t just about self-expression—it’s survival. It’s regulation. It’s identity.

Across India, autistic artists, filmmakers, musicians, and writers are pushing back against outdated stereotypes that paint them as incapable. Through their creative work, they are reclaiming narrative control, offering rich, textured insights into what it means to live and create as a neurodivergent person. Their stories aren’t footnotes in clinical case files; they are loud, proud testaments to resilience, beauty, and voice.

Verbal communication isn’t always the default for autistic individuals. For many, art becomes a bridge—a mode of self-expression that doesn’t demand conformity to neurotypical norms. Amrit’s sensitivity to detail makes her art vibrate with emotional depth. “Colours hum, textures speak, spaces carry memory," she explains. The sensory overwhelm that often comes with autism finds a safe, malleable outlet on her canvas.

This resonates with what Dr Munia Bhattacharya, a clinical psychologist in Gurugram, observes in her work. “One teenager I worked with found verbal communication stressful, but began expressing herself through stop-motion videos and comic strips. These became her language tools." Storytelling, visual or otherwise, gives autistic individuals agency in a world where their voices are often overshadowed by pathology-focused narratives. Psychotherapist Niyanta Dey adds, “Art provides opportunities for emotional regulation and healing that traditional talk therapy sometimes can’t. I’ve seen how self-photography, for example, helps instill self-acceptance, especially among young autistic women."

FROM SILENCE TO STORYTELLING

Autistic narratives in mainstream media often swing between extremes—either the ‘tragic burden’ or the ‘gifted savant.’ But the real stories are far more nuanced. According to Dr Gorav Gupta, a senior psychiatrist and CEO of Tulasi Healthcare, “Storytelling allows people to describe their lives on their own terms, countering the deficit model society too often imposes." Dr Darshita Salian from Mpower agrees. “Storytelling reclaims narrative power. It validates the diversity of their experiences, showing their identities as multifaceted and dynamic—not defined by limitations but possibility and authenticity." Today, this shift is visible in practice too. From blogs about navigating sensory overload in Indian metros to YouTube channels where young adults script and share skits about daily routines, autistic creators are shaping how autism is perceived—by others and by themselves.

View Full Image An excerpt from autism awareness comic book, Not That Different, published by Mugdha Kalra.

Social media platforms have become a vital arena for autistic creators to find community, amplify their work, and escape the tokenism of traditional media. One standout example is Samar Jeet Singh, a 20-year-old baker, traveler, and lifestyle influencer from India—currently the most-followed autistic individual in the country. Alongside his mother Milan Singh, Samar advocates for autism awareness while documenting his love for food, cars, and Bollywood music.

“People used to recommend ‘magic medicines’ or spiritual healers," Milan recalls. “But over the years, we’ve seen more support than stigma. Samar’s journey has inspired many." Baking, for Samar, isn’t just a job, it’s a regulated, repeatable process that aligns beautifully with how his neurodivergent mind thrives. Their Instagram account doesn’t dwell on deficits. Instead, it overflows with joy, humor, and everyday wins—proof that autistic lives are not lesser, just different.

For many autistic creators, creative work is not just about representation—it’s about survival. As Amrit puts it, “When I paint, I release tension, confusion, or emotion that might not have words. The canvas becomes a safe container—nothing is too much for it." Salian outlines how structured creative outlets—like journalling, collage, or digital art—can reduce anxiety and aid in emotional regulation.

“It creates a space where sensory preferences are respected rather than pathologised," she explains. Munia points out how digital tools like Procreate offer predictable environments for autistic individuals who might find traditional media overwhelming. “For some, expressive dance in sensory-integrated settings has been transformative. For others, scripting YouTube videos or writing poetry has been life-changing," she adds. The stereotype of the autistic creator as either a genius or a charity case is fading. As Dey notes, “Neurodivergent creators are finally receiving the recognition they deserve. Social media has democratized who gets to tell their story." Creators like Aditi Gangrade (@muchmuchspectrum) and Mugdha Kalra (@autismtaleswithmugdha) are leading this shift, curating content that’s both personal and political. While this progress is promising, it’s still uneven.

“Elite schools in India continue to use deficit-based frameworks," says Munia. “Even in metros, autistic voices are sometimes celebrated only when they align with marketable talent." Amrit calls out this pattern too: “People romanticize autism only when it leads to exceptional output. But they ignore the day-to-day challenges. We are not inspirational just for existing—we’re artists. Period."

So, what do these creators want from the world? “Stop seeing us as puzzles to be solved," says Amrit. “See us as people with a different lens." Samar and his mother echo this. “Autism is not a disease. It’s a part of society. Learn, don’t judge." Experts agree that inclusion begins with listening. “Autistic individuals don’t need to be fixed," says Gupta. “They need to be heard." Salian adds, “It’s not about fitting them into our world but letting them shape the world alongside us." This shift demands more than hashtags. It requires educational reform, better access to creative tools, and platforms that prioritize neurodivergent-led content. While they wait for a more inclusive future, autistic creators across India are reshaping not only how autism is perceived but how creativity itself is understood.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.