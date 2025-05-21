How autistic creators are using art to reclaim their personal narratives
SummaryNeurodivergent creators in India are baking, painting and using social media to push back against stereotypes and change perceptions of their lives and identities
In a quiet studio filled with soft music and the scent of acrylic paint, 23-year-old Amrit Khurana dips a brush into a swirl of colour. There’s no plan, no pre-drawn outline—just a shape, a texture, a feeling. “My art is intuitive," Amrit says. “It begins with a sensation and unfolds into something meaningful." For Amrit, who is on the autism spectrum, painting isn’t just about self-expression—it’s survival. It’s regulation. It’s identity.