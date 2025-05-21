So, what do these creators want from the world? “Stop seeing us as puzzles to be solved," says Amrit. “See us as people with a different lens." Samar and his mother echo this. “Autism is not a disease. It’s a part of society. Learn, don’t judge." Experts agree that inclusion begins with listening. “Autistic individuals don’t need to be fixed," says Gupta. “They need to be heard." Salian adds, “It’s not about fitting them into our world but letting them shape the world alongside us." This shift demands more than hashtags. It requires educational reform, better access to creative tools, and platforms that prioritize neurodivergent-led content. While they wait for a more inclusive future, autistic creators across India are reshaping not only how autism is perceived but how creativity itself is understood.