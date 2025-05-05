The hidden struggle: Why autism in Indian women often goes unseen
Divya Naik 6 min read 05 May 2025, 08:31 PM IST
SummaryWomen on the autism spectrum in India often get misdiagnosed owing to a misconception that it's a ‘male condition’, societal norms that expect girls to be compliant, and the behaviour of masking they adopt to blend in
When Shreya Pawar from Mumbai was first diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in her late twenties, the label seemed to explain her whirlwind of emotions, constant anxiety, and frequent shutdowns. Therapy focused on emotional regulation. Medications took the edge off her panic. But something never quite clicked. Despite diligently following every recommendation, she didn’t feel seen or understood.
