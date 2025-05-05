The hidden struggle: Why autism in Indian women often goes unseen

THE EFFECTS OF MISDIAGNOSIS

Living for years or decades without understanding one’s own neurodivergence comes at a steep price. Women report extreme exhaustion, a chronic sense of not belonging, and deep confusion about why social life feels so hard. Some retreat into isolation. Others chase perfectionism in academics or work as a coping strategy. Still others cycle through failed relationships, seeking validation or emotional stability they can’t seem to find. “A misdiagnosed woman can spend years in therapy that doesn’t resonate," says Sethi. “She may feel like a failure for not getting better, not realizing she’s been solving the wrong puzzle all along." For some, the emotional distress escalates into self-harm, substance abuse, or suicidal ideation.