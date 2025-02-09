Why human engagement lies at the heart of treating autism

In 2000, the estimated prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in the US was about 1 in 150 children; by 2020, it had risen to 1 in 36. This increase is attributed to factors such as improved screening, heightened awareness, and changes in diagnostic criteria. The covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown has been followed by a significant increase in ASD diagnoses among both children and adults. Between 2011 and 2022, the rate of Americans diagnosed with autism increased by 175%, and the incidence is children is now pegged at one in thirty. This increase in the prevalence is attributed to delayed diagnoses due to pandemic disruptions, increased awareness and improved diagnostic practices.