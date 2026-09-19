Can skincare fix the face of burnout?

Ghaziabad-based consultant psychologist Abha Singh shares when someone says, “I just want to look less tired,” she often hears something deeper. “Often it’s not really about the eyes or the skin - it’s a coded way of saying “I am depleted and I don’t have permission to say that directly.” Tiredness is one of the few forms of distress our culture still considers acceptable to mention casually. Saying “I’m burnt out” invites concern, follow-up questions, maybe even judgement about capacity or competence. Saying “I look tired” is safer - it’s cosmetic, fixable, and doesn’t require anyone to ask what’s actually going on underneath.”