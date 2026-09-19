Can skincare fix the face of burnout?

For years, the language of skincare was built around correction: fewer lines, brighter skin and smaller pores. But, the newest beauty concern revolves around treating a tired face. Terms like cortisol face, lymphatic drainage, sleep-first skincare and nervous-system regulation have entered the beauty vocabulary. This shift is reflected in a range of products that include cooling eye masks, ceramide creams, gua sha tools, relaxing oils and LED masks. Increasingly, beauty consumers want to know how to not look tired.