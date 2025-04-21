Being fit is not an excuse to skip a health checkup. Here's why

Nine years ago, when I met him in his office for a column in this very publication, Darshan Mehta, then 55 and managing director of Reliance Brands, effortlessly jumped on to his desk and posed cross-legged for a picture. India Inc was well aware of his love of running and would regularly cite his example whenever they had to name someone who had built a successful career but also always made time for exercise, health and wellbeing. Very recently, the sexagenarian suffered a fatal heart attack while running on the treadmill. Jog the memory back four years and the dramatic heart attack that Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered on-field while playing a UEFA Euro Cup game comes to mind. Just 29 at the time, Eriksen was revived by doctors on the field, and was then moved to a hospital, as billions watched the whole thing unfold live on television.