Love passing judgements on people? Here's why it’s time to quiet your inner critic
Today, everyone's constantly judging everyone else. This behaviour that often stems from insecurity can deepen our sense of isolation. Experts share how awareness and empathy can help us change that
Judgment is deeply ingrained in all of us, and we have all experienced it, often over the smallest things. It can take many forms. Cultural practices, for instance, can draw criticism. Consider New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani eating food with his hands and the debates it has spawned about what being ‘civilized’ means. Beauty standards are another source of scrutiny. Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke on the chat show Two Much about the speculations she faces, saying, “I just wish these beauty standards, more than anything, were rid of judgment." Body shape is judged as well as actor Kate Winslet recalled, “I was bullied by the media in my twenties … for being all sorts of different shapes and sizes." Even mental health is not immune. French football star Kylian Mbappé explained that fear of judgement makes top athletes reluctant to discuss their emotional struggles: “You're not supposed to show it."